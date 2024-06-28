Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2024 / 9:28 AM

Biden administration blocks Alaska industrial road to protect the environment

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden said Friday his administration is stopping the Ambler Road project in a pristine area of Alaska and also blocking oil and gas drilling in 28 million acres of Alaska wilderness to protect natural wonders. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Joe Biden said Friday his administration is stopping the Ambler Road project in a pristine area of Alaska and also blocking oil and gas drilling in 28 million acres of Alaska wilderness to protect natural wonders. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday the Biden administration's Interior Department blocked construction of the 211-mile Ambler Road as it acted to protect 28 million acres of Alaska ecosystem from oil and gas drilling and mining.

"Today, my administration is stopping a 211-mile road from carving up a pristine area that Alaska Native communities rely on, in addition to steps we are taking to maintain protections on 28 million acres in Alaska from mining and drilling. These natural wonders demand our protection," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Advertisement

The road would have gone through Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. It would have been used to get to copper and zinc deposits worth an estimated $7.5 billion.

In the Ambler Road Record of Decision released Friday, the Bureau of Land Management said "the construction and operation of the Ambler Road may cause significant restrictions on subsistence uses for 34 communities spread across a broad region of Alaska, regardless of reasonable steps that could be taken to minimize such adverse impacts on subsistence uses and resources."

Related

The BLM said it preferred the "no action alternative" on the Ambler Road project because any of the action alternatives "would significantly impact resources, including important subsistence resources and uses, in ways that cannot be adequately mitigated."

Advertisement

Ambler Metals reacted with a statement saying they would explore all legal, legislative and regulatory means to try to force construction of the road.

In April when the BLM released its final environmental impact statement on the project the company said in a statement, "We are deeply disappointed by the Bureau of Land Management's politically motivated decision to block construction of the Ambler Access Project."

The company alleged the decision deprives the region of thousands of good-paying jobs and millions of dollars of badly needed tax revenues and economic investment.

Biden's action reverses the Trump administration's support for the project.

The BLM said sound management of land resources means thoughtful development in the right places to drive economic opportunities for local communities, but it also means "protecting natural, cultural, and historical resources and existing community uses."

The Biden administration said rejecting the road would protect at-risk wildlife, including the Western Arctic caribou herd. Those resources are used as a critical food source for Native communities in the region.

Latest Headlines

Seven youth group members hospitalized following lightning strike in Utah
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Seven youth group members hospitalized following lightning strike in Utah
June 28 (UPI) -- Seven church youth group members were taken to the hospital following a lightning strike while hiking in central Utah, authorities said.
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
June 28 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have voted to prohibit the State Department from citing the Gaza Health Ministry's death toll in the Israel-Hamas war.
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced charges against 193 people in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud schemes valued at more than $2.75 billion.
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
June 27 (UPI) -- In a presidential debate marked by multiple falsehoods and hyperbole by former President Donald Trump and a hoarse and uneven performance by President Joe Biden, the candidates took on the economy, abortion, war & more.
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States has dispatched a warship to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in a show of force as tensions mount between Hezbollah and Israel along the Lebanese border, officials said Thursday.
U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned three United Arab Emirates companies and 11 of their vessels shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in retaliation for Tehran expanding its nuclear program.
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
June 27 (UPI) -- The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case ruled Thursday for an additional hearing on whether to exclude evidence underpinning the government's obstruction of justice charges.
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
June 27 (UPI) -- A toxic algal bloom is predicted for western Lake Erie this summer, which could harm the wildlife while forcing authorities to close beaches, putting a dent in local economies.
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
June 27 (UPI) -- Local authorities informed residents of a Chicago suburb it is safe to return home after a derailed freight train prompted a temporary evacuation Thursday.
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement