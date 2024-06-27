Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 11:26 AM

Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week

By Clyde Hughes
A "Now Hiring" sign was displayed in the window of a restaurant in the Tenlytown neighborhood of Washington D.C. on August 12, 2010. First-time jobless claims fell for the second straight week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
A "Now Hiring" sign was displayed in the window of a restaurant in the Tenlytown neighborhood of Washington D.C. on August 12, 2010. First-time jobless claims fell for the second straight week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell for the second week Thursday after reaching a 2024 high earlier this month.

The 233,000 first-time benefit filers are 6,000 less than the 239,000 applications filed the week before and 10,000 off the 243,000 for the week ending June 8, the highest total this year.

Advertisement

The number of people filing for unemployment insurance, one of the economy gauges watched by the Federal Reserve, gives a snapshot on the stability of the U.S. workforce weekly.

The unadjusted number of first-time filings last week was 224,410, a decrease of 3,570 from the previous week, the Labor Department said.

The four-week moving average for first-time filings was 236,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average.

The overall total of those filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending June 15 increased by 18,000 to 1.839 million, its highest total since November 27, 2021, when it topped 1.878 million.

The four-week moving average for overall applications was 1.816 million, an increase of 12,250 from the week before and the highest since December 4, 2021, when the average was 1,803,750.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- After inadvertently releasing its decision a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday officially dismissed an appeal connected to Idaho's abortion ban, preventing it from being enforced until it the case is heard.
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
June 27 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision the U.S.Supreme Court Thursday threw out the multi-billion dollar Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement that provided billions to victims of while blocking new lawsuits.
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
June 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that mitigating and responding to extreme weather events, including heat waves, as well as addressing climate change, is a key financing priority for the Treasury Department.
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals on Wednesday.
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday sanctioned Boeing for sharing investigative information with the media about the 737 Max 9 door plug incident in violation of NTSB investigation regulations.
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is set to execute Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings.
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
June 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take the debate stage Thursday in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
June 27 (UPI) -- The justice department is urging the supreme court to reject Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison as the former Trump adviser appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
June 26 (UPI) -- New advancements in DNA technology are being credited for the arrest and indictment of a Georgia man on charges of double murder and rape committed more than 30 years ago.
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
June 26 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker has been indicted in the United States for aiding the Kremlin in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement