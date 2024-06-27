Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb

June 27 (UPI) -- Some residents of a Chicago suburb were ordered to evacuate after a freight train derailed in the area Thursday.

The train derailed at 217th and Main streets in Matteson, about 30 miles south of downtown Chicago. Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation due to a possible chemical leak.

"We're going freight car to freight car to make sure," village spokesperson Sean Howard said.

Mandatory evacuations are currently in place within a mile south and west and a quarter-mile east of where the train derailed.

Canadian National Railway told NBC News that the derailment involved about 25 cars "carrying various substances." One car leaked a small amount of petroleum gas, but that leak has since been contained.

"There is no danger to public safety," the railway said in a statement. "A precautionary evacuation was ordered but has since been lifted except for properties immediately adjacent to the site."

No injuries have been reported, and no fires have broken out due to the incident.

Residents were urged to prepare for a long-term evacuation and bring any medications and supplies with them. Elderly and people with limited mobility should call 911 for assistance.

Matteson officials urged residents of nearby Park Forest and Richton Park to contact their local departments for instructions. Park Forest said it is monitoring the situation but has not yet issued a mandatory evacuation.

The National Transportation Safety Board told the Chicago Sun-Times it is collecting information about the incident but has not yet launched an official investigation.