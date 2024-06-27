China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo

Two giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, departed China en route for the United States where they will live at San Diego Zoo. Photo courtesy Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals. Yun Chuan and Xin Bao took part in a farewell ceremony Wednesday. before they started their trip across the Pacific Ocean to the United States. Zoo officials said once the pandas arrive, they will be given time to adjust to their new home. Advertisement

"After the pandas have safely arrived in San Diego, they will not be viewable to the public while they acclimate for several weeks to their new home," the zoo said in a statement.

"As soon as wildlife health and care teams confirm Yun Chuan and Xin Bao are ready to meet the public, we will share a debut date and specific information about how to see the beloved pandas."

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a photo of the two pandas on social media, announcing they were on their way and hoping they enjoy their new home."

Giant pandas Yun Chuan & Xin Bao departed this morning on charter flight for San Diego Zoo and will meet the public once they settle down. Hope they enjoy their new home @sandiegozoo. pic.twitter.com/xPDnw0LCQp— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) June 27, 2024

Yun Chuan has a distant connection with the San Diego Zoo. The panda is the son of Zhen Zhen, who was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007.

"This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts," San Diego Wildlife Alliance President and CEO Paul Baribaul said, according to KSWB-TV.

"Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association has been instrumental in advancing giant panda conservation, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the survival and thriving of this iconic species."

Last month, the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. a pair of Chinese pandas are expected to arrive there by the end of the year.