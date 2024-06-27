Kentucky to accept medical marijuana dispensary applications

Kentucky begins accepting applications for medical marijuana dispensaries on Monday, nearly two years after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order permitting possession of medical marijuana. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

There are four types of licenses issued:

A cultivator, who is responsible for planting, raising, harvesting, trimming and curing raw plant material; a processor, who turns raw plant material into a usable produce; a safety compliance facility, which oversees testing for contamination and purity of the raw plant; and a dispensary, which will sell the finished marijuana to medical card holders.

The state requires a lot of legwork and detailed information from someone applying for a license, including a federal tax identification number, detailed contact information and proof that the owner plans to lease or buy the property where they intend to establish a dispensary.

Applicants also have to submit a financial plan, proof that they have the money to back it up, and a site plan that shows how it complies with security requirements, including the installation of alarm systems, security cameras and surveillance lighting.

"There is a lot of compliance that people have to keep track of," said John Payne, partner of Amendment 2 Consultants, a cannabis consulting firm. "People should give it a hard look before they jump in, but if they want to do it, I think they should jump in with both feet."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order in 2022 which allowed Kentuckians that need medical marijuana to have and use eight or fewer ounces of medical marijuana if it's legally purchased in another state.

Supporters of Beshear's action have said the use of medical marijuana has helped their family members by stopping frequent seizures.

While the process will be long and costly, it is a day many, like Kentucky resident Julie Cantwell, have waited for. She said her son suffered roughly 200 epileptic seizures a day until he had access to medical cannabis.

"He was just blanking in and out all day long, and he has now been, he's 24 years old now, but he's been using medical cannabis now for many years, and he's six years seizure-free," Cantwell told local media.

Cantwell said she was forced to travel to states like Michigan that legalized marijuana and then drive through Indiana or Ohio with the product to bring it home.

"It's definitely worth it to have him around and to see his quality of life so much better," said Cantwell. "It's a relief for them to not be considered criminals and to be able to access this medicine legally."

To qualify for a medical marijuana card, people must have a medical diagnosis that meets state standards. Those include any form of cancer, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea and PTSD, among other conditions.