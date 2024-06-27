Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 3:17 PM

Country star and humorist Kinky Friedman dies at 79

By Ehren Wynder
Country music icon Kinky Friedman made several bids for public office, including as an independent candidate for governor of Texas in 2006. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Country music icon Kinky Friedman made several bids for public office, including as an independent candidate for governor of Texas in 2006. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Texas musician, writer and aspiring politician Richard "Kinky" Friedman died this week. He was 79.

Friedman's death was announced in a post on his official X account.

Advertisement

"Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family and friends," the post read. "Kinkster endured tremendous pain and unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

Born in Chicago to a family of Russian Jewish immigrants, Friedman started his first band at the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated in 1966 with a degree in psychology.

Related

His music career gained more traction in 1973 when his band began recording as Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys.

Friedman was known as a provocative musician who had a talent for weaving emotionally complex stories in three-minute songs with joking titles. His song "Ride 'Em Jewboy," for example, tells a gripping story of the Holocaust.

Friedman broke away from music in the '80's and published several detective novels featuring a fictionalized sleuth of the same name in over-the-top scenarios.

Advertisement

Much like his songs, Friedman's novels featured provocative titles to draw readers' attentions, such as "Elvis, Jesus and Coca-Cola" and "The Love Song of J. Edgar Hoover."

Friedman stumbled into politics in 1986 with a failed bid for justice of the peace in Kerrville. He set his sights higher in 2006 when he ran as an independent candidate for Texas governor against Rick Perry.

Despite ending fourth in that race, his colorful campaign racked up more than 500,000 votes, partly through campaign slogans such as, "How Hard Could It Be?"

Friedman eventually went back to music and in 2015 released "The Loneliest Man I Ever Met," featuring covers of songs by musicians such as Willie Nelson, Tom Waits and Warren Zevon.

Three years later, he released "Circus of Life," his first set of original songs in over 40 years, followed by "Resurrection."

Friedman spent much of his free time at the Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch in Medina, a no-kill animal shelter he co-founded in 1998 on his family's 300-plus acre ranch.

A lover of animals, especially dogs, Friedman wrote "A Dog in the Sky" for his beloved poodle Mr. P.

Advertisement

"We had the same hair," he said in an interview in 2019. "He was a great companion."

Notable deaths of 2024

Bill Cobbs
Actor Bill Cobbs, a cast member in "Oz the Great and Powerful," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 13, 2013. Cobbs, who did character work in Hollywood for five decades and starred in films as "The Bodyguard," "Night at the Museum" and "Air Bud," died at the age of 90 on June 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
June 27 (UPI) -- Some residents of a Chicago suburb were ordered to evacuate after a freight train derailed in the area Thursday.
Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday by lethal injection for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings. Rojem was her ex-stepfather.
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
June 27 (UPI) -- Walgreens plans to close a "significant portion" of its U.S. stores, the company's top executive said Thursday.
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- After inadvertently releasing its decision a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday officially dismissed an appeal connected to Idaho's abortion ban, preventing it from being enforced until it the case is heard.
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
June 27 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision the U.S.Supreme Court Thursday threw out the multi-billion dollar Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement that provided billions to victims of while blocking new lawsuits.
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
June 27 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell for the second week after reaching a 2024 high earlier this month, landing at seasonally-adjusted 233,000 applications, the Labor Department said o
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
June 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that mitigating and responding to extreme weather events, including heat waves, as well as addressing climate change, is a key financing priority for the Treasury Department.
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals on Wednesday.
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday sanctioned Boeing for sharing investigative information with the media about the 737 Max 9 door plug incident in violation of NTSB investigation regulations.
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is set to execute Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement