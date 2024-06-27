Trending
June 27, 2024 / 9:24 AM

Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter

By Doug Cunningham
Oklahoma will execute Richard Rojem, Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of his then 7-year-old stepdaughter Layla Cummings. Rojem is scheduled to die by lethal injection. Photo courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is set to execute Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings.

Roejem, 66, is set to be executed by lethal injection at 11 a.m. EDT after he was unanimously denied clemency earlier this month.

Rojem was Layla's ex-stepfather as he married her mother, Mindy Cummings, but the marriage ended two months before the murder.

He was convicted in 1985 and sentenced to death twice before, however, those sentences were thrown out in 2001 and 2006 respectively due to issues with the jury.

"Forty years is a very long time to see the fulfillment of justice that his horrific crime deserves," Cummings wrote to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. "It's a long time to be concerned about our safety as long as this monster's alive."

Rojem has maintained his innocence, but his attorney said after exhausting appeals he has accepted his fate.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement June 17 he was glad the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Rojem.

"I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who savagely raped and murdered an innocent child and caused unimaginable suffering for her family. Justice for Layla will be served when he is executed on June 27," Drummond said.

According to Drummond, Rojem served four years in prison in Michigan for rape of two teenage girls before he murdered Layla in Elk City in 1984.

Layla's aunt, Vicky Cummings, said the family has suffered unbearable pain during Rojem's incarceration.

"I have become weary all these years pressing against that prison door trying to keep him in," she said. "Having to relive and reiterate this horror time and time again."

Latest Headlines

Leaked decision says Supreme Court may allow for emergency abortion in Idaho
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Leaked decision says Supreme Court may allow for emergency abortion in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court inadvertently released a decision on Wednesday that would allow emergency abortions in Idaho against the state's strict ban against the procedure.
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
June 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take the debate stage Thursday in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
June 27 (UPI) -- The justice department is urging the supreme court to reject Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison as the former Trump adviser appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
June 26 (UPI) -- New advancements in DNA technology are being credited for the arrest and indictment of a Georgia man on charges of double murder and rape committed more than 30 years ago.
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
June 26 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker has been indicted in the United States for aiding the Kremlin in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
June 26 (UPI) -- Charges filed against 79 pro-Palestinian protesters, who were arrested in April at the University of Texas at Austin campus, will be dismissed, prosecutors said.
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
June 26 (UPI) -- Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday night after he apologized to his victim's family, saying "I owe all of you my life."
Ex-Honduran leader Juan Orlando Hernandez gets 45 years in U.S. prison for drug offenses
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Honduran leader Juan Orlando Hernandez gets 45 years in U.S. prison for drug offenses
June 26 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez must serve 45 years in a U.S. federal prison and pay an $8 million fine for drug trafficking offenses.
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
June 26 (UPI) -- Reality television star-turned-advocate Paris Hilton was on Capitol Hill calling for better oversight of for-profit youth treatment facilities as she recalled her own horrific time as a teenage girl in such facilities.
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
June 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Randy Travis appeared Wednesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee, urging lawmakers to pass the American Music Fairness Act and force radio stations to pay royalties to performing artists.
