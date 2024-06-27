Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 4:49 PM

Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestants launch PAC ahead of elections

By Ehren Wynder
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestants arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestants arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Six former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants announced Thursday the launch of the first political action committee led by drag performers.

Drag PAC is a response to rising hate, violence and legislation targeting LGBTQ people, the PAC's founders said in a launch video.

Advertisement

Founding members include Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Peppermint and Monét X Change.

"We're in the middle of something historic," Monét X Change, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 4, said in the video. "This is the most important election cycle for queer people's rights and freedoms in our lifetime."

Related

Drag PAC's mission is to promote voter registration and engagement for the 2024 election year, according to the PAC's website.

Specifically, the PAC will work to mobilize Gen Z voters and Drag Race fans to show up at the polls in November, Drag PAC organizer Dylan Bulkeley-Krane told The Hill.

"Have you seen how invigorated Drag Race fans are?" Bulkeley-Krane asked. "That is our community, and it needs to be harnessed and driven in the right direction so that queer people across the country don't have to live in fear."

Advertisement

The PAC plans to utilize the drag queens' large social media followings and a series of lighthearted videos to inspire young LGBTQ to vote.

The group has not yet officially endorsed any political candidates. Bulkeley-Krane said "we're taking our time with that."

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills were filed in state legislatures this year, and 39 of them were signed into law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In Congress, Republicans are championing bills that would block transgender student athletes from competing in division that align with their gender identity and lift protections on transgender students implemented by the Biden administration.

"A lot of this political rhetoric does have real life effects and consequences on people of multiple marginalized identities," said Peppermint, who placed second in Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Each time people who are attacking the queer community come back to the table it's sharper and stronger and more impactful, and it hurts more each time," Peppermint said.

A group of drag performers met with House lawmakers earlier this week to promote the Equality Act, a bill that would make sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes, as well as the Transgender Bill of Rights, which would strengthen civil protections for transgender and nonbinary people.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
June 27 (UPI) -- Some residents of a Chicago suburb were ordered to evacuate after a freight train derailed in the area Thursday.
Country star and humorist Kinky Friedman dies at 79
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Country star and humorist Kinky Friedman dies at 79
June 27 (UPI) -- Texas musician, writer and aspiring politician Richard "Kinky" Friedman died this week. He was 79.
Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday by lethal injection for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings. Rojem was her ex-stepfather.
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
June 27 (UPI) -- Walgreens plans to close a "significant portion" of its U.S. stores, the company's top executive said Thursday.
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- After inadvertently releasing its decision a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday officially dismissed an appeal connected to Idaho's abortion ban, preventing it from being enforced until it the case is heard.
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
June 27 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision the U.S.Supreme Court Thursday threw out the multi-billion dollar Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement that provided billions to victims of while blocking new lawsuits.
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
June 27 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell for the second week after reaching a 2024 high earlier this month, landing at seasonally-adjusted 233,000 applications, the Labor Department said o
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
June 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that mitigating and responding to extreme weather events, including heat waves, as well as addressing climate change, is a key financing priority for the Treasury Department.
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals on Wednesday.
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday sanctioned Boeing for sharing investigative information with the media about the 737 Max 9 door plug incident in violation of NTSB investigation regulations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement