Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June

Bryan Kohberger, 28, has been held without bail in Latah County Jail while he awaits trial for the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022. File Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday set June 2, 2025, for the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022. Latah County District Judge John Judge gave the tentative date, to which prosecutors and Kohberger's attorney Anne Taylor, agreed. Advertisement

Judge said he expects the trial could take about three months, including sentencing should Kohberger be convicted.

Judge also is expected to decide in August whether to move the case out of Latah County, for which the defense argued.

Whether the venue changes, the trial date should remain the same, Judge said.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for allegedly breaking into an off-campus apartment in November 2022 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger, who was pursuing a doctorate in criminology at nearby Washington State University, was arrested weeks after the murders.

Judge in May 2023 issued a plea of not guilty on his behalf. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Goncalves's parents have begged for a trial date to be set while the prosecution and the defense have sparred over potential dates earlier this year.

Advertisement

"We got to get this case over," her father Steve Goncalves said. "Let's do it. Let's stop playing these delay tactics, let's just get it done."

An initial trial date was set for October, but the proceedings were delayed after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial and the defense sought to have the initial grand jury indictment thrown out.

The judge denied the request, ruling "Kohberger has failed to successfully challenge the indictment on grounds of juror bias, lack of sufficient admissible evidence, or prosecutorial misconduct."

Prosecutors in January said they were ready to go to trial this summer, but the defense said it still had more digital evidence and potential witnesses to gather.

Taylor, in an April filing, said she plans to bring forth cellphone tower data to prove Kohberger was nowhere near the crime scene when the murders occurred.

She argued Kohberger often took drives alone late at night to go hiking and see the stars, and that data from his phone will prove he was about 10 miles away from the house on the night of the murders.

Kohberger has been held in Latah County Jail without bail. Prosecutors have not determined a motive for the killings.

Advertisement