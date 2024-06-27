Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 11:18 AM

Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing

By Doug Cunningham
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks Thursday that climate change mitigation financing is a top priority. She urged multilateral development banks around the world to continue to mobilize capital to address the effects of climate change and extreme weather events. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks Thursday that climate change mitigation financing is a top priority. She urged multilateral development banks around the world to continue to mobilize capital to address the effects of climate change and extreme weather events. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that mitigating and responding to extreme weather events, including heat waves, as well as addressing climate change, is a key financing priority for the Treasury Department.

In remarks on the impact of climate change-related extreme weather, Yellen encouraged the world's multilateral development banks to collaborate on climate financing efforts.

Advertisement

"We encourage measuring the benefits of specific interventions, not just global or national outcomes, and support effectively screening all projects for cost-effective climate smart interventions and benefits," Yellen said in prepared remarks. "With 2023 marking the hottest year on record and the 10 hottest years all falling in the past decade, MDBs should especially consider tracking indicators that assess resilience and adaptation to temperature increases."

Yellen said banks need to not only watch money going out the door but also keep an eye "on the outcomes that change lives, from people protected from heat to carbon emissions reduced."

Related

She said setting and reaching specific targets is key.

She stressed that private capital mobilization for development and climate-aligned investments must remain a top priority because public investment alone won't be enough.

Advertisement

Yellen emphasized the critical role of the International Development Association and the Green Climate Fund when it comes to financing climate adaptation in vulnerable countries.

"I very much look forward to continuing to advance our collective work, including through today's focus on extreme heat and resilience," Yellen said.

Yellen pointed to some specific examples of progress on mobilizing financing to deal with climate change, including the $115.9 billion she said was mobilized globally in 2022 to help developing countries address climate change.

The African Development Bank partnered with the African Union and Africa50 to establish the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa.

The Asian Development Bank, Yellen said, "committed its highest-ever level of climate finance in 2023, making significant climate investments in critical sectors, including agriculture, energy, and resilient transport-and also launched the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific."

In Europe, she said the European Development Bank dealt with challenges associated with the energy performance of buildings while working with governments to enable higher private-sector financing for energy efficiency.

Latest Headlines

China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals on Wednesday.
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday sanctioned Boeing for sharing investigative information with the media about the 737 Max 9 door plug incident in violation of NTSB investigation regulations.
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is set to execute Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings.
Leaked decision says Supreme Court may allow for emergency abortion in Idaho
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Leaked decision says Supreme Court may allow for emergency abortion in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court inadvertently released a decision on Wednesday that would allow emergency abortions in Idaho against the state's strict ban against the procedure.
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump meet for first time in election cycle
June 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take the debate stage Thursday in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Steve Bannon's latest attempt to avoid jail
June 27 (UPI) -- The justice department is urging the supreme court to reject Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison as the former Trump adviser appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
June 26 (UPI) -- New advancements in DNA technology are being credited for the arrest and indictment of a Georgia man on charges of double murder and rape committed more than 30 years ago.
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
June 26 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker has been indicted in the United States for aiding the Kremlin in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
June 26 (UPI) -- Charges filed against 79 pro-Palestinian protesters, who were arrested in April at the University of Texas at Austin campus, will be dismissed, prosecutors said.
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
June 26 (UPI) -- Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday night after he apologized to his victim's family, saying "I owe all of you my life."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement