Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 12:13 AM

Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, is at large and the United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on his location of cyberactivities. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice Program/Website
Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, is at large and the United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on his location of cyberactivities. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice Program/Website

June 26 (UPI) -- A Russian hacker has been indicted in the United States for aiding the Kremlin in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to prosecutors, Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, conspired with Russian intelligence to attack dozens of Ukrainian government networks a month before Moscow invaded the European country, infecting their computers with malware called WhisperGate that was designed to destroy the devices and related data.

Advertisement

Conspirators in the plan exfiltrated sensitive data, including health records, from targeted computer systems while defacing websites with the message, "Ukrainians! All information about you has become public be afraid and expect the worst," according to the indictment that said the stolen information was then put up for sale online.

Microsoft first detected the intrusion in Ukraine on Jan. 13 of that year, with the U.S. State Department and ally nations that May formally stating that WhisperGate was among a family of destructive wiper malware that Russian military cyber operators had deployed as far back as January 2022.

Related

The indictment -- which was returned by a Maryland federal grand jury on Tuesday -- also accuses Stigal of being among conspirators who used the same computer infrastructure employed for the Ukraine hacks to infiltrate a federal government agency in Maryland between Aug. 5, 2021 and Feb. 3, 2022.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also charged him with supporting the hack of the transportation infrastructure of an unidentified Central European country that was aiding Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

"The defendant conspired with Russian military intelligence on the eve of Russia's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to launch cyberattacks targeting the Ukrainian government and later targeting its allies, including the United States," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will continue to stand with Ukraine on every front in its fight against Russia's war of aggression, including by holding accountable those who support Russia's malicious cyber activity."

Stigal is at large, and a reward of up to $10 million is being offered by the U.S. State Department for information on Stigal's location or his cyberactivity.

The State Department's notice further alleges that Stigal is linked to cyber crimes against Ukrainian, NATO and U.S. computer networks.

Advertisement

"Cyber intrusion schemes such as the one alleged threaten our national security, and we will use all the technologies and investigative measures at our disposal to disrupt and track down these cybercriminals," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron for the District of Maryland said.

Latest Headlines

Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Criminal trespass charges dismissed for 79 UT-Austin pro-Palestinian protesters
June 26 (UPI) -- Charges filed against 79 pro-Palestinian protesters, who were arrested in April at the University of Texas at Austin campus, will be dismissed, prosecutors said.
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
June 26 (UPI) -- Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday night after he apologized to his victim's family, saying "I owe all of you my life."
Ex-Honduran leader Juan Orlando Hernandez gets 45 years in U.S. prison for drug offenses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Honduran leader Juan Orlando Hernandez gets 45 years in U.S. prison for drug offenses
June 26 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez must serve 45 years in a U.S. federal prison and pay an $8 million fine for drug trafficking offenses.
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
June 26 (UPI) -- Reality television star-turned-advocate Paris Hilton was on Capitol Hill calling for better oversight of for-profit youth treatment facilities as she recalled her own horrific time as a teenage girl in such facilities.
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties
June 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Randy Travis appeared Wednesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee, urging lawmakers to pass the American Music Fairness Act and force radio stations to pay royalties to performing artists.
Feds offer $5M reward for 'Cryptoqueen' info
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Feds offer $5M reward for 'Cryptoqueen' info
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of State is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of alleged cryptocurrency fraudster Ruja Ignatova.
Justice Department to help reform Uvalde Police Department after school shooting 'failures'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department to help reform Uvalde Police Department after school shooting 'failures'
June 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Wednesday it will provide technical assistance to the Uvalde Police Department more than two years after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 students and two teachers.
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
June 26 (UPI) -- New Jersey mother Naomi Elkins is accused of killing her two toddlers Tuesday afternoon. One child was stabbed, and both were drowned.
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
June 26 (UPI) -- Accused mass murderer Robert Crimo III on Wednesday refused a plea deal that would have imprisoned him for the rest of his life and instead will go to trial next year.
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
June 26 (UPI) -- The House Speaker will outline in July his foreign policy agenda in a critical speech at a well-known conservative think tank the day before a NATO summit all in Washington at the nation's capital. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement