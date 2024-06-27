Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.

Richard Rojem Jr., 66, was executed Thursday by the state of Oklahoma for the 1984 rape and murder of his 7-year-old ex-step daughter Layla Cummings. A statement from the family said in part that they are grateful for what they called justice served. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday by lethal injection for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings. Rojem was her ex-stepfather. "Justice for Layla Cummings was finally served this morning with the execution of the monster responsible for her rape and murder," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wrote on X. "My prayer is that today's action brings a sense of comfort to those who loved her." Advertisement

Rojem's official time of death was 10:16 a.m.

A family statement by Mindy Lynn Cummings said, "Today, as we near the anniversary of Layla-Dawn's horrific death on July 7, we remember, honor, and hold her forever in our hearts as the sweet and precious 7-year-old she was. Today marks the final chapter of justice determined by three separate juries for Richard Rojem's heinous acts nearly 40 years ago when he stole her away like the monster he was. He deserved nothing less than today's final justice for the savage, barbaric, and torturous acts of suffering he inflicted upon Layla-Dawn before then ending her life."

The family statement added, "Today, we also honor the memory of Layla and Jason's father, Don Cummings, who is not with us today due to the absolute evil of a monster who purposely tormented him to the brink of despair that ended his life. Despite the tragic loss of their father and the lasting impact of his loss to us and all who loved him, the unimaginable pain and suffering endured by Layla's then surviving 9-year-old brother, and to me -- her mother, today is a solemn reminder that justice must prevail for Layla alone."

A statement from the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty said, "No state has the right to carry out the death penalty. The death penalty is immoral because the intentional killing of human beings by their government is immoral. The death penalty is unjust because it is irreversible. And, the death penalty is ineffective because it does not deter crime."

The coalition said there is no data that shows fewer people commit crimes from fear of capital punishment.

"Oklahoma is not any safer because the state serially carries out judicial homicide," the coalition added.

Rojem was convicted of murdering Layla in 1985 and was sentenced to death twice before but jury errors caused those convictions to be overturned in 2001 and 2006.

He was ultimately sentenced to death and exhausted his appeals.