Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 2:54 PM

Oklahoma executes convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr.

By Doug Cunningham
Richard Rojem Jr., 66, was executed Thursday by the state of Oklahoma for the 1984 rape and murder of his 7-year-old ex-step daughter Layla Cummings. A statement from the family said in part that they are grateful for what they called justice served. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Richard Rojem Jr., 66, was executed Thursday by the state of Oklahoma for the 1984 rape and murder of his 7-year-old ex-step daughter Layla Cummings. A statement from the family said in part that they are grateful for what they called justice served. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed convicted child murderer Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday by lethal injection for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings. Rojem was her ex-stepfather.

"Justice for Layla Cummings was finally served this morning with the execution of the monster responsible for her rape and murder," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wrote on X. "My prayer is that today's action brings a sense of comfort to those who loved her."

Advertisement

Rojem's official time of death was 10:16 a.m.

A family statement by Mindy Lynn Cummings said, "Today, as we near the anniversary of Layla-Dawn's horrific death on July 7, we remember, honor, and hold her forever in our hearts as the sweet and precious 7-year-old she was. Today marks the final chapter of justice determined by three separate juries for Richard Rojem's heinous acts nearly 40 years ago when he stole her away like the monster he was. He deserved nothing less than today's final justice for the savage, barbaric, and torturous acts of suffering he inflicted upon Layla-Dawn before then ending her life."

Related

The family statement added, "Today, we also honor the memory of Layla and Jason's father, Don Cummings, who is not with us today due to the absolute evil of a monster who purposely tormented him to the brink of despair that ended his life. Despite the tragic loss of their father and the lasting impact of his loss to us and all who loved him, the unimaginable pain and suffering endured by Layla's then surviving 9-year-old brother, and to me -- her mother, today is a solemn reminder that justice must prevail for Layla alone."

Advertisement

A statement from the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty said, "No state has the right to carry out the death penalty. The death penalty is immoral because the intentional killing of human beings by their government is immoral. The death penalty is unjust because it is irreversible. And, the death penalty is ineffective because it does not deter crime."

The coalition said there is no data that shows fewer people commit crimes from fear of capital punishment.

"Oklahoma is not any safer because the state serially carries out judicial homicide," the coalition added.

Rojem was convicted of murdering Layla in 1985 and was sentenced to death twice before but jury errors caused those convictions to be overturned in 2001 and 2006.

He was ultimately sentenced to death and exhausted his appeals.

Latest Headlines

Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Chicago suburb
June 27 (UPI) -- Some residents of a Chicago suburb were ordered to evacuate after a freight train derailed in the area Thursday.
Country star and humorist Kinky Friedman dies at 79
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Country star and humorist Kinky Friedman dies at 79
June 27 (UPI) -- Texas musician, writer and aspiring politician Richard "Kinky" Friedman died this week. He was 79.
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
June 27 (UPI) -- Walgreens plans to close a "significant portion" of its U.S. stores, the company's top executive said Thursday.
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily allows for emergency abortions in Idaho
June 27 (UPI) -- After inadvertently releasing its decision a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday officially dismissed an appeal connected to Idaho's abortion ban, preventing it from being enforced until it the case is heard.
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court tosses Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement
June 27 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision the U.S.Supreme Court Thursday threw out the multi-billion dollar Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement that provided billions to victims of while blocking new lawsuits.
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly first-time jobless benefit applications fall for second week
June 27 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week fell for the second week after reaching a 2024 high earlier this month, landing at seasonally-adjusted 233,000 applications, the Labor Department said o
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen stresses priority of global climate change financing
June 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that mitigating and responding to extreme weather events, including heat waves, as well as addressing climate change, is a key financing priority for the Treasury Department.
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
China sends two giant pandas to San Diego Zoo
June 27 (UPI) -- Two giant pandas are on their way to San Diego Zoo after China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan bid farewell to the animals on Wednesday.
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NTSB sanctions Boeing for releasing non-public details on 737 Max investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board Thursday sanctioned Boeing for sharing investigative information with the media about the 737 Max 9 door plug incident in violation of NTSB investigation regulations.
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is set to execute Richard Rojem Jr. Thursday for the 1984 rape and murder of 7-year-old Layla Cummings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement