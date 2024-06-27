Leaked decision says Supreme Court may allow for emergency abortion in Idaho

A Supreme Court decision inadvertently shared early online Wednesday would reject an appeal seeking to block Idaho from allowing emergency abortions. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may reinstate emergency abortions in Idaho, according to a ruling that was accidentally shared early. The decision was briefly posted on the Supreme Court's website before it was removed. A court spokesperson said the decision, which revealed a 5-4 decision not to intervene in an injunction against Idaho's abortion law, was not official and released "inadvertently." Advertisement

The decision would be the first time the court has weighed in on a state's abortion ban since it struck down Roe vs. Wade in 2022, which was also initially revealed through a leaked draft opinion. If the inadvertent court ruling stands, it would uphold a lower court's injunction asked for by the Biden administration to stop the state from barring emergency abortions.

The White House argued that Idaho's abortion ban, one of the most restrictive in the country, is at odds with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. That law requires hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid to give stabilizing treatment, including an abortion, when there is an imminent threat to a patient's life or health.

In the temporarily released Supreme Court draft, Samuel Alito wrote a dissent, joined by fellow conservatives Clarence Thomas the Neil Gorsuch, arguing that the court should have taken the case.

Advertisement

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote separately, saying also the court should have accepted the case to answer the larger question about the conflicting laws because the decision would affect numerous other states and their abortion bans.

"While this court dawdles and the country waits, pregnant people experiencing emergency medical conditions remain in a precarious position as their doctors are kept in the dark about what the law requires," Brown wrote in the draft.