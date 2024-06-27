U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development

A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows inside the Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, in November 2019. Iran is reportedly making advancements at the facility so it can greatly increase its capacity to enrich uranium. File Photo by Iran Atomic Energy Organization/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- In retaliation for Tehran expanding its nuclear program, the United States on Thursday sanctioned three United Arab Emirates companies and 11 of their vessels that are shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. The State Department announced the black listings Thursday, following reports that Iran's nuclear program was making advances. Advertisement

"Over the past month, Iran has announced steps to further expand its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday in a statement.

"In response to these continued nuclear escalations, the United States is today taking action against entities and vessels involved in the Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade."

Iran has been ramping up its nuclear program since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Iran and pulled the United States from an Obama-era multi-nation nuclear accord aimed at preventing the Middle Eastern country from securing a nuclear weapon.

Late last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium increased 17% from three months ago, edging the Tehran regime closer to having the material needed to build an atomic bomb.

Advertisement

Iran is moving toward being able to nearly quadruple the total enrichment capacity at its underground Fordow Enrichment Plant by installing eight new cascades each containing 174 centrifuges.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, once the plant has increased its capacity, it could produce enough weapon-grade enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons by the end of the first month and enough for nine by the end of the second.

Earlier this month, the Group of Nations issued a communique calling on Iran to cease its "destabilizing actions" while reiterating their determination that Tehran "must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

"We urge Tehran to cease and reverse nuclear escalations and stop the continuing uranium enrichment activities that have no credible civilian justifications," the ally nations said.

The companies blacklisted Thursday were Sea Route Ship Management FZE, Almanac Ship Management LLC, and Al Anchor Ship Management FZE.

"We remain committed to never letting Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, and we are prepared to use all elements of national power to ensure that outcome," Blinken said.

"As President Biden and the other leaders of the G7 stated earlier this month, Iran must cease its escalations with regard to its nuclear program as well as its other destabilizing actions."

Advertisement

The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property in the United States of those named while barring U.S. persons from conducting business with them.

It also comes as the United States has repeatedly issued sanctions targeting Iran and its proxy militias, which have been embolden by Israel's war against Tehran-backed Hamas in Gaza.