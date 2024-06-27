Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2024 / 11:43 PM

U.S. hits Iran with sanctions over nuclear development

By Darryl Coote
A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows inside the Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, in November 2019. Iran is reportedly making advancements at the facility so it can greatly increase its capacity to enrich uranium. File Photo by Iran Atomic Energy Organization/EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows inside the Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Qom province, in November 2019. Iran is reportedly making advancements at the facility so it can greatly increase its capacity to enrich uranium. File Photo by Iran Atomic Energy Organization/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- In retaliation for Tehran expanding its nuclear program, the United States on Thursday sanctioned three United Arab Emirates companies and 11 of their vessels that are shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

The State Department announced the black listings Thursday, following reports that Iran's nuclear program was making advances.

Advertisement

"Over the past month, Iran has announced steps to further expand its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday in a statement.

"In response to these continued nuclear escalations, the United States is today taking action against entities and vessels involved in the Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade."

Related

Iran has been ramping up its nuclear program since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Iran and pulled the United States from an Obama-era multi-nation nuclear accord aimed at preventing the Middle Eastern country from securing a nuclear weapon.

Late last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium increased 17% from three months ago, edging the Tehran regime closer to having the material needed to build an atomic bomb.

Advertisement

Iran is moving toward being able to nearly quadruple the total enrichment capacity at its underground Fordow Enrichment Plant by installing eight new cascades each containing 174 centrifuges.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, once the plant has increased its capacity, it could produce enough weapon-grade enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons by the end of the first month and enough for nine by the end of the second.

Earlier this month, the Group of Nations issued a communique calling on Iran to cease its "destabilizing actions" while reiterating their determination that Tehran "must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

"We urge Tehran to cease and reverse nuclear escalations and stop the continuing uranium enrichment activities that have no credible civilian justifications," the ally nations said.

The companies blacklisted Thursday were Sea Route Ship Management FZE, Almanac Ship Management LLC, and Al Anchor Ship Management FZE.

"We remain committed to never letting Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, and we are prepared to use all elements of national power to ensure that outcome," Blinken said.

"As President Biden and the other leaders of the G7 stated earlier this month, Iran must cease its escalations with regard to its nuclear program as well as its other destabilizing actions."

Advertisement

The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property in the United States of those named while barring U.S. persons from conducting business with them.

It also comes as the United States has repeatedly issued sanctions targeting Iran and its proxy militias, which have been embolden by Israel's war against Tehran-backed Hamas in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
June 27 (UPI) -- In a presidential debate marked by multiple falsehoods and hyperbole by former President Donald Trump and a hoarse and uneven performance by President Joe Biden, the candidates took on the economy, abortion, war & more.
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States has dispatched a warship to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in a show of force as tensions mount between Hezbollah and Israel along the Lebanese border, officials said Thursday.
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge orders a new hearing on excluding evidence in classified documents case
June 27 (UPI) -- The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case ruled Thursday for an additional hearing on whether to exclude evidence underpinning the government's obstruction of justice charges.
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Scientists warn of toxic Lake Erie algal bloom
June 27 (UPI) -- A toxic algal bloom is predicted for western Lake Erie this summer, which could harm the wildlife while forcing authorities to close beaches, putting a dent in local economies.
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
June 27 (UPI) -- Local authorities informed residents of a Chicago suburb it is safe to return home after a derailed freight train prompted a temporary evacuation Thursday.
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Uvalde school police chief indicted in school shooting investigation
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Oklahoma's public-school teachers now required to teach from Bible
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma's public-school teachers now required to teach from Bible
June 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's public schools are now required to add the Bible and the Ten Commandments to their student teaching plans, the state announced Thursday.
Kentucky to accept medical marijuana dispensary applications
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kentucky to accept medical marijuana dispensary applications
June 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky is opening applications for medical marijuana licenses in the state Monday, with businesses being able to open by July 1, 2025.
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
June 27 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday set June 2, 2025, for the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.
Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestants launch PAC ahead of elections
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestants launch PAC ahead of elections
June 27 (UPI) -- Six former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants announced Thursday the launch of the first political action committee led by drag performers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
In bitter debate, President Biden, Donald Trump spar over economy, abortion, more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement