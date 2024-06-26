Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 3:01 PM / Updated at 3:02 PM

Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing 7 at holiday parade in Highland Park, Ill.

By Mike Heuer
Robert Crimo III, 23, on Wednesday refused a previously arranged plea deal that would have imprisoned him for the rest of his life for allegedly shooting and killing seven and wounding 48 others during a 2022 Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill. File Photo by City of Highland Park Police Department/UPI
Robert Crimo III, 23, on Wednesday refused a previously arranged plea deal that would have imprisoned him for the rest of his life for allegedly shooting and killing seven and wounding 48 others during a 2022 Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill. File Photo by City of Highland Park Police Department/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Accused mass murderer Robert Crimo III on Wednesday refused a plea deal that would have imprisoned him for the rest of his life and instead will go to trial next year.

Crimo, 23, appeared in the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., Wednesday morning while seated in a wheelchair that deputies used to take him into the courtroom.

Advertisement

Prosecutors previously had said they reached a plea deal with Crimo, who they said was to plead guilty to seven counts of murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in exchange for life imprisonment and a dismissal of all other charges.

But when 19th Judicial Court Judge Victoria Rossetti asked Crimo if he accepted the plea deal, he remained silent.

Related

Crimo's attorneys asked for a brief recess to discuss the issue with Crimo and left the courtroom with him.

Advertisement

After Crimo and his attorneys returned, Rosetti again asked Crimo if he accepted the plea deal.

Crimo said, "No."

Rossetti then scheduled a Feb. 25 date for Crimo's criminal trial to begin and ended the proceeding.

Families of the shooting victims told CNN Crimo is "playing games" with the court and suggested he never intended to follow through on the plea deal.

"He is evil and manipulative and brought us here today probably knowing what he was going to do," Leah Sundheim said.

Crimo's actions in the courtroom showed he is continuing his "reign of terror," attorney Antonio Romanucci told CNN.

"This was a calculated effort on his part to continue the suffering that our clients are going through," Romanucci said.

The attorney represents several of the families in civil suits filed in connection to the mass shooting.

Crimo is accused of shooting and killing seven people and wounding or injuring 48 others during the July 4, 2022, parade attack in Highland Park, Ill.

He is charged with 117 felony counts, including three counts of first-degree murder for each of the seven people he is accused of shooting and killing.

Crimo is accused of hiding on top of a roof overlooking the Independence Day parade route in Highland Park while dressed as a woman and wearing makeup to cover his face and neck tattoos.

Advertisement

After allegedly firing more than 70 rounds into the parade crowd while using a military-style rifle, prosecutors say Crimo exited the roof and blended into the crowd fleeing the shooting site.

Police captured him later that day following a car chase in Lake Forest.

Prosecutors said he admitted to carrying out the attack and said he used two 30-round magazines, loaded a third and continued firing.

The seven people killed that day were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

An 8-year-old boy was paralyzed after taking a bullet in his back.

Illinois lawmakers abolished the state's death penalty in 2011.

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., in November pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years' probation and 100 hours of community service.

He was charged because he signed a firearm owner's ID card for his son. He agreed to testify against his son as part of his plea deal.

Latest Headlines

Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
June 26 (UPI) -- The State of Texas plans to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez by lethal injection while his attorneys charge he should not be put to death because he is no longer a threat to society.
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
June 26 (UPI) -- The House Speaker will outline in July his foreign policy agenda in a critical speech at a well-known conservative think tank the day before a NATO summit all in Washington at the nation's capital. 
Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's requests to remove social media misinformation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's requests to remove social media misinformation
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday ruled against plaintiffs and for the federal government Wednesday in a case testing the limits of what the government can do to restrict misinformation content on social media.
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said more than 750,000 Medicare recipients will pay less for 64 drugs through September 30. The savings come from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
June 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge denied a $30 billion antitrust settlement between credit card giants Visa and Mastercard and a group of retailers that would have rolled back so-called swipe fees the card companies charge for a lim
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's order limiting migrant asylum entries has led to a 40% drop in unlawful crossing encounters at the U.S. southern border.
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have arrested the entire Bakersfield chapter of the infamous Hells Angels motorcycle gang on various charges, including kidnaping.
Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation
June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will be pardoning LGBTQ+ military service members who were convicted of crimes because of their sexual orientation, affecting "thousands" of veterans.
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert secured her party's nomination for Colorado's 4th District on Tuesday night as the Centennial State was one of three to hold primary elections.
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency, just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics, during testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement