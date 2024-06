Lakewood, N.J., mother Naomi Elkins is accused of murdering her two toddlers Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Ocean County Jail

June 26 (UPI) -- New Jersey mother Naomi Elkins is accused of killing her two toddlers Tuesday afternoon. One child was stabbed, and both were drowned. Lakewood Township Police responded to a call about two toddlers in cardiac arrest at a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood, N.J., at about 4:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office said in a news release. Advertisement

They found first-responders trying to save the lives of two young children who later were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed both are Elkins' children. One had been stabbed, and both were drowned, police said, elaborating that the 1-year-old was stabbed and drowned, and the 3-year-old was drowned.

Investigators said they concluded Elkins, 27, of Lakewood, N.J., caused their deaths, and police arrested her.

Elkins is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.

She is being held without bail at the Ocean County Jail. Authorities said she is married.

Investigators continued processing the crime scene Tuesday night.