Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 1:02 AM

U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony

By Sheri Walsh
Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the final of the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. On Tuesday, Phelps testified before a House subcommittee about inconsistencies with the World Anti-Doping Agency. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 3 | Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the final of the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. On Tuesday, Phelps testified before a House subcommittee about inconsistencies with the World Anti-Doping Agency. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency -- just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics -- during testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill, saying WADA is "unwilling to enforce its policies consistently around the world."

Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, and Schmitt, a four-time gold medalist, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigation for a hearing titled "Examining Anti-Doping Measures in Advance of the 2024 Olympics."

Advertisement

Tuesday's hearing focused on a recent report that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for the banned substance Trimetazidine, a prescription heart drug that can increase stamina and endurance, before winning Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

"Close friends were potentially impacted by WADA's failure to follow its own rules in investigating the nearly two dozen positive tests on Chinese swimmers," Phelps testified. "Many of them will live with the 'what ifs' for the rest of their lives."

Advertisement

Schmitt was part of the U.S. 800-meter freestyle relay team that finished a close second to China during the Tokyo games.

"We raced hard. We trained hard. We followed every protocol," Schmitt testified Tuesday. "We accepted our defeat with grace. Many of us will be haunted by this podium finish that may have been impacted by doping."

Chinese officials blamed the banned substance on contaminated food at the athletes' hotel.

"The banned drug, which is only available in pill form, somehow ended up in the kitchen of a hotel the swimmers were staying at," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who is also the chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, as she questioned how WADA could conclude "this explanation was plausible."

Lawmakers are considering withholding funding from WADA following the Chinese swimmers' doping report.

Eleven of the 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive before the Tokyo Olympics are slated to compete again in Paris next month.

While WADA was invited to send a representative to the hearing, the agency declined.

"WADA considers it inappropriate to be pulled into a political debate before a U.S. congressional committee regarding a case from a different country, especially while an independent review into WADA's handling of the case is ongoing," the organization said Tuesday in a statement.

Advertisement

"As WADA expected, today's congressional hearing focused on pushing out more misinformation regarding the contamination case from 2021 involving 23 swimmers from China, and causing further damage to WADA's reputation and that of the global anti-doping system," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"It is not appropriate for anti-doping to be politicized in this way. All it does is weaken confidence in the system, which ultimately does not benefit athletes from the United States or anywhere else," Bańka added. "WADA always endeavors to protect clean sport and treat athletes fairly, regardless of where in the world they are from."

Phelps argued Tuesday that in his Olympic experience, the rules are not applied equally. He testified that he was tested 150 times for performance-enhancing drugs in one year, far more than other countries' athletes.

"If I can control myself and be the best version of myself, that should be enough. And I think people are doing that now and people are cheating, and that needs to change."

As Phelps slammed WADA, he said Americans deserve to watch this summer's Olympic Games without wondering if the competition is rigged.

"As athletes, our faith can no longer be blindly placed in the World Anti-Doping Agency," Phelps said, "an organization that continues to prove that it is either incapable or unwilling to enforce its policies consistently around the world."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert secured her party's nomination for Colorado's 4th District on Tuesday night as the Centennial State was one of three to hold primary elections.
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
June 25 (UPI) -- Joly Germine, the self-anointed king of the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang responsible for the high-profile kidnapping of American missionaries in 2021, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for smuggling U.S. weapons.
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
June 25 (UPI) -- Sixteen Noble Prize-winning economists claim former President Donald Trump would "reignite inflation" if he wins the Nov. 5 general election.
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
June 25 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president.
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
June 25 (UPI) -- Venting and burning vinyl chloride from derailed rail cars was a mistake after the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
June 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's gag order in his New York hush money trial was partially lifted Tuesday, two days before he faces off against President Joe Biden in the first of two presidential debates.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
June 25 (UPI) -- A North Las Vegas man allegedly killed five and critically wounded a 13-year-old during a mass shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
June 25 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6-2 that it is unconstitutional to publicly fund a religious charter school, setting up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
CBP, FDA agents confiscate $1.08M worth of illegal vaping pens from China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CBP, FDA agents confiscate $1.08M worth of illegal vaping pens from China
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Tuesday that its agents in Chicago seized 53,700 electronic nicotine delivery systems, or vaping pens, from China worth $1.08 million in violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic
Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over issues with windshield wiper, trim
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over issues with windshield wiper, trim
June 25 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued two recalls of more than 11,000 Tesla Cybertrucks for a malfunctioning windshield wiper and trim in the truck at could come detached.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
North Korea resumes sending trash-filled balloons across border
North Korea resumes sending trash-filled balloons across border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement