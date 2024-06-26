Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 1:45 PM

Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals

By Clyde Hughes

June 26 (UPI) -- The state of Texas plans to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez by lethal injection while his attorneys charge he should not be put to death because he is no longer a threat to society.

Gonzalez, 41, was sentenced to death in 2006 in the 2001 sexual assault and capital murder of Bridget Townsend, the 18-year-old girlfriend of Gonzalez's drug dealer. In the case, prosecutors said Gonzalez confessed and took investigators to her body after a kidnapping.

Gonzalez's attorneys are saying that Texas law requires a high "probability" that the person convicted of a capital crime would continue to "commit criminal acts of violence" to be sentenced to death.

They argue that an expert witness who testified against Gonzalez on that question had walked back his testimony and, they say, his good behavior in prison over the past 18 years proved he is no longer a threat.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected three motions filed by Gonzalez's attorneys on Monday while the Texas Board of Parole and Pardons equally rejected a petition for Gonzalez's clemency unanimously.

Gonzalez's only avenues left are last-second reprieves from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or the U.S. Supreme Court. His attempts to reach out to the Townsend family to apologize for the death have been met with rejection by the family.

"He doesn't deserve mercy," Patricia Townsend, Bridget Townsend's mother, said, according to USA Today. "His childhood should not have anything to do with it. I know a lot of people that had a hard childhood. He made his choice."

The family searched for Townsend for more than a year before Gonzalez confessed and led the authorities to the body.

