Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 12:34 PM

Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's requests to remove social media misinformation

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday ruled 6-3 against Missouri, Louisiana and social media users who sued to block the federal government from moderating misinformation on social media. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 3 | The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday ruled 6-3 against Missouri, Louisiana and social media users who sued to block the federal government from moderating misinformation on social media. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday ruled against plaintiffs and for the federal government Wednesday in a case testing the limits of what the government can do to restrict misinformation content on social media.

The 6-3 decision tossed out a challenge by two states and five social media users and overturned a lower court injunction that would have curtailed interactions between government officials and social media companies.

Advertisement

The opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, said that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it agreed with the plaintiffs that the content moderation violated the First Amendment.

Her opinion said the challengers lacked standing to bring the case as they failed to prove the content moderation was the result of government action.

Related

"We begin -- and end -- with standing," Barrett wrote. "At this stage, neither the individual nor the state plaintiffs have established standing to seek an injunction against any defendant. We therefore lack jurisdiction to reach the merits of the dispute."

Missouri, Louisiana, and five social media users sued dozens of Executive Branch officials and agencies alleging that the federal government pressured social media platforms to suppress First Amendment protected speech relating to COVID-19 vaccines as well as the 2020 presidential election and 2022 midterms, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

Advertisement

"The plaintiffs rely on allegations of past government censorship as evidence that future censorship is likely," Barrett wrote. "But they fail, by and large, to link their past social-media restrictions to the defendants' communications with the platforms. Thus, the events of the past do little to help any of the plaintiffs establish standing to seek an injunction to prevent future harms."

She said plaintiffs "cannot manufacture standing merely by inflicting harm on themselves based on their fears of hypothetical future harm that is not certainly impending."

The court decision said plaintiffs "do not point to any specific instance of content moderation that caused them identifiable harm."

The court ruling said states don't have third-party standing to sue the federal government "on behalf of their citizens who have faced social-media restrictions."

"The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants' conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics," the Supreme Court opinion concluded. "This court's standing doctrine prevents us from "exercis[ing such] general legal oversight" of the other branches of Government."

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the majority ruling.

Advertisement

In the dissent Alito wrote that federal officials "wielded potent authority" in attempts to moderate content the government said was misinformation.

"Their communications with Facebook were virtual demands. And Facebook's quavering responses to those demands show that it felt a strong need to yield," Alito wrote in the dissent. "For months, high-ranking Government officials placed unrelenting pressure on Facebook to suppress Americans' free speech. Because the court unjustifiably refuses to address this serious threat to the First Amendment, I respectfully dissent."

Latest Headlines

Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
June 26 (UPI) -- The State of Texas plans to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez by lethal injection while his attorneys charge he should not be put to death because he is no longer a threat to society.
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
June 26 (UPI) -- The House Speaker will outline in July his foreign policy agenda in a critical speech at a well-known conservative think tank the day before a NATO summit all in Washington at the nation's capital. 
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said more than 750,000 Medicare recipients will pay less for 64 drugs through September 30. The savings come from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
June 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge denied a $30 billion antitrust settlement between credit card giants Visa and Mastercard and a group of retailers that would have rolled back so-called swipe fees the card companies charge for a lim
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's order limiting migrant asylum entries has led to a 40% drop in unlawful crossing encounters at the U.S. southern border.
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have arrested the entire Bakersfield chapter of the infamous Hells Angels motorcycle gang on various charges, including kidnaping.
Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation
June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will be pardoning LGBTQ+ military service members who were convicted of crimes because of their sexual orientation, affecting "thousands" of veterans.
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert secured her party's nomination for Colorado's 4th District on Tuesday night as the Centennial State was one of three to hold primary elections.
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency, just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics, during testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
June 25 (UPI) -- Joly Germine, the self-anointed king of the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang responsible for the high-profile kidnapping of American missionaries in 2021, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for smuggling U.S. weapons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement