June 26, 2024 / 7:50 PM

Randy Travis appears before House Judiciary subcommittee to lobby for radio royalties

By Sheri Walsh
Randy Travis, recording artist, listens to opening statements before the House Committee on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. Travis, who is unable to speak after suffering a stroke in 2013, was accompanied by his wife who testified on his behalf that radio stations should pay performers royalties. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
June 26 (UPI) -- Country music star Randy Travis appeared Wednesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee, urging lawmakers to pass the American Music Fairness Act and force radio stations to pay copyright royalties to performing artists for the use of their work.

The legislation debated before the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, would require AM/FM radio stations to pay performers royalties when their songs are played on the air, as songwriters have received radio royalties for decades.

Travis, a seven-time Grammy Award-winner who is unable to sing or speak after suffering a stroke in 2013, was accompanied Wednesday by his wife, who testified on his behalf.

"What would sheet music sound like without a voice, and what would radio sound like without a song?" Mary Travis asked lawmakers, adding that since her husband's stroke they have counted on his streaming royalties "for income, for survival, for his long-term care."

"This piece of legislation is essential to correct a 100-year-old issue regarding artists and non-payment for their work performed on the most prominent music platform in America, one of which they helped to build and sustain," she added.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called it "long past time for performance to be fairly compensated," saying the benefit to performers on radio no longer exists as music consumption has changed from buying albums to streaming individual songs.

"After hearing a song, listeners who like it could head to their nearest music store to buy the whole album. There was a clear benefit to both parties, the station and the performer," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. "But if you look at American towns today, you won't see music stores at the mall and no CD sections at your local big box store."`

"Creators deserve to get paid, no matter where their music is played," Michael Huppe, SoundExchange chief executive officer and president, also testified Wednesday.

"AM/FM radio has been stealing the music. Why? Because the broadcasters hide behind the outdated concept of promotion. Which is ironic, given that 72% of music on the radio today is not even new music," Huppe said.

"You must obtain a license to make a movie based on a book. You must get the rights for Major League Baseball to broadcast a Nationals game. These are both clearly promotional," Huppe added. "Why should music be any different?"

In addition to calling for radio royalties to be paid to performers, Mary Travis testified about protecting artists in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

"We're staring AI technology squarely in the face. Artificial Intelligence ... I call it artistic intelligence because it enabled Randy to release a new song utilizing AI in its most authentic and artistic way," she said.

Last month, Randy Travis released a new song, "Where That Came From." It is his first musical release since his stroke and was produced using up to 45 of his songs to create the AI-generated vocals.

"This is good, but there is bad no, there's terrible AI out there," Mary Travis warned. "And it's increasing exponentially daily."

"We ask for help in righting the wrong for legacy artists and creating a more prosperous future for the next generation of artists."

