Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries

1 of 2 | Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., won her parties nomination Tuesday night for the House seat left vacant by outgoing Rep. Ken Buck. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

"Thank you for all your love and support," Boebert said in a statement online late Tuesday. "This victory belongs to the faithful voters of Colorado's 4th District."

Sonnenberg also conceded defeat, saying he was "humbled" by the support his campaign had garnered.

"Congratulations to Congresswomen Boebert on her victory tonight," he said online.

"I look forward to helping her win this seat in November and then being a resource to her on rural issues in this congressional district."

Boebert, who holds Colorado's 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced in December that she was switching to run for re-election in the more conservative 4th District left vacant by the out going Rep. Ken Buck.

Buck had secured his fifth term in the seat during the last election by garnering more than 60% of the vote but decided against seeking re-election over the Republican Party's support for former President Donald Trump.

Boebert, who is an ally of the former president and supporter of his debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen, made the switch to run for Buck's district as she was widely expected to be challenged in November for her 3rd District seat by Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she beat in 2022 by a little more than 500 votes. Frisch ran uncontested Tuesday night.

The controversial Republican won despite being known for being an election denier and after being involved in recent public scandals, including in September when she was escorted out of a theater over accusations of acting inappropriately with her date, vaping and causing a disturbance.

In her victory statement Tuesday night, she repeated Trump's debunked claims of voter fraud, stating "let's win this thing November 5th and also re-elect (for a third time) President Donald J. Trump!"

"We've got a country to save!"

New York

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member of the so-called progressive Squad in the U.S. House of Representatives, was poised to lose his Democratic Party's nomination for New York state's 16th District to challenger George Latimer, the county executive for Westchester County.

Unofficial New York state election results show Latimer had won more than 42,200 votes, representing more than 59% of the vote share, compared to Bowman's 28,600 votes for 40%.

"Tomorrow, we turn a page," Latimer said in a statement online claiming victory.

"We must come together, united to defend our Democratic values from MAGA extremism," he said. MAGA is the acronym the far-right Make America Great Again nativist political movement, made popular by Trump.

"We will work together to defeat Trump and re-elect [President Joe] Biden. We will work together to take back the House," he said. "The work starts now, and I'm excited to join together and deliver."

Bowman led a progressive campaign during what was the most expensive House primary contest on record at $24.8 million spent on political advertising, according to AdImpact Politics, which tracks political ads and ad spending.

It said the United Democracy Project, which is affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobby, spent $14.8 million

AIPAC had sought to unseat Bowman who is a supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza.

On the weekend, Bowman gave a rally speech in which he repeatedly cursed the pro-Israel lobby group.

In his concession speech Tuesday night, he apologized for using "foul language" while stating "we should not be well adjusted to a sick society."

Meanwhile, AIPAC celebrated Latimer's victory over "an anti-Israel detractor."

"This triumph by a strong pro-Israel candidate represents a major victory for the Democratic mainstream that stands with the Jewish state and a defeat for the extremist fringe," it said in a statement online.

Utah

Rep. John Curtis was poised late Tuesday to be the Republican nominee for the Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Mitt Romney, who announced he would not seek re-election in September, calling for both parties to seek new leadership.

With nearly all votes counted, Curtis had nearly 150,600 votes for 51.5% of the vote share besting a field of three other candidates, according to unofficial state election results.

Trent Staggs, mayor of Riverton, Utah, finished second with 84,200 votes for 28.8%.

Curtis is a moderate Republican. Staggs, on the other hand, had the endorsement of Trump, whom Romney had criticized. Trump described Staggs as "MAGA all the way" in his endorsement video.

In a message late Tuesday, Romney congratulated Curtis on his victory, calling him "a man of honor and integrity who cares deeply about our fellow citizens and the future of our country."

"We need more leaders like him," Romney said. "Utahns will be very fortunate to have him represent our state in the Senate next year."