U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 7:22 AM

Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order during a Pride Month event in the East Room of the White House on June 15, 2022. Biden said he will pardon LGBTQ service members convicted in the past of sexual orientation in the military. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order during a Pride Month event in the East Room of the White House on June 15, 2022. Biden said he will pardon LGBTQ service members convicted in the past of sexual orientation in the military. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pardon LGBTQ military service members who were convicted of crimes because of their sexual orientation, affecting thousands of veterans.

"Today, I am righting a historical wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who are convicted simply for being themselves," Biden said in a White House statement.

"Our nation's service members stand on of freedom and risk their lives in order to defend our country. Despite their courage and great sacrifices, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

The military formally banned gay sex under the Uniform Code of Military Justice Article Act 125 in 1951. That policy continued in the Pentagon until President Barack Obama and Congress struck it down in 2014 in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Those convicted of violating the act lived with being dishonorably discharged from the military branches since, even though openly LGBTQ service members are allowed to serve following an Obama-era repeal of the separate "don't ask, don't tell" policy."

Biden plans to extend the pardon service members who meet eligibility requirements for convictions spanning from 1951 until 2013.

The process, however, will not be automatic with service members instead required to apply for a certificate of pardon that would allow them to change their discharge status.

If approved, veterans who receive pardons will gain access to benefits that they lost as a result of their convictions.

"This is about dignity, decency, and ensuring the culture of our armed forces reflect the values that make us an exceptional nation," Biden said.

"We have a sacred obligation to all of our servicemembers -- including our brave LGBTQ+ service members: to properly prepare and equip them when they are in harm's way, and to care for them and their families when they return home."

The decision comes at the tail end of LGBTQ Pride Month and ahead of Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have arrested the entire Bakersfield chapter of the infamous Hells Angels motorcycle gang on various charges, including kidnaping.
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boebert wins GOP nod as three states hold primaries
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert secured her party's nomination for Colorado's 4th District on Tuesday night as the Centennial State was one of three to hold primary elections.
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Olympic swimmers slam World Anti-Doping Agency in congressional testimony
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic champion swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt blasted the World Anti-Doping Agency, just weeks before the 2024 Paris Olympics, during testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Haitian gang leader known for kidnapping Americans for ransom gets 35 years
June 25 (UPI) -- Joly Germine, the self-anointed king of the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang responsible for the high-profile kidnapping of American missionaries in 2021, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for smuggling U.S. weapons.
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
16 progressive economists claim Trump would 'reignite inflation'
June 25 (UPI) -- Sixteen Noble Prize-winning economists claim former President Donald Trump would "reignite inflation" if he wins the Nov. 5 general election.
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter
June 25 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president.
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
June 25 (UPI) -- Venting and burning vinyl chloride from derailed rail cars was a mistake after the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
June 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's gag order in his New York hush money trial was partially lifted Tuesday, two days before he faces off against President Joe Biden in the first of two presidential debates.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
June 25 (UPI) -- A North Las Vegas man allegedly killed five and critically wounded a 13-year-old during a mass shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
June 25 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6-2 that it is unconstitutional to publicly fund a religious charter school, setting up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
