Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2024 / 6:14 PM

Feds offer $5M reward for 'Cryptoqueen' info

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of alleged cryptocurrency fraudster Ruja Ignatova. Photo by the FBI
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of alleged cryptocurrency fraudster Ruja Ignatova. Photo by the FBI

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of alleged cryptocurrency fraudster Ruja Ignatova.

The State Department announced the reward in an online news release and describes Ignatova, 42, as a participant in "one of the largest global fraud schemes in history."

Advertisement

The so-called "cryptoqueen" is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is accused of participating in a global cryptocurrency fraud scheme.

Federal investigators say Ignatova co-founded OneCoinLtd. while living in Bulgaria in 2014.

Since then, Ignatova and her cohorts allegedly defrauded investors by making false statements about OneCoin's value as a cryptocurrency.

Federal investigators say Ignatova and others defrauded investors of $4 billion by 2017.

The U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York on Oct. 12, 2017, indicted Ignatova and charged her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal investigators says Ignatova left Sofia, Bulgaria, for Athens, Greece, to evade arrest two weeks after the federal indictment in New York.

She has been a fugitive since then.

The federal court in February 2018 issued a superseding indictment charging Ignatova with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, in addition to the other federal charges against her.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in Germany also have charged Ignatova with crimes related to the alleged fraud scheme.

The FBI added her to its most wanted list in 2022 and is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justice Department to help reform Uvalde Police Department after school shooting 'failures'
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Justice Department to help reform Uvalde Police Department after school shooting 'failures'
June 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Wednesday it will provide technical assistance to the Uvalde Police Department more than two years after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 students and two teachers.
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
June 26 (UPI) -- New Jersey mother Naomi Elkins is accused of killing her two toddlers Tuesday afternoon. One child was stabbed, and both were drowned.
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In D.C., Paris Hilton calls for better oversight of for-profit youth facilities
June 26 (UPI) -- Reality television star-turned-advocate Paris Hilton was on Capitol Hill calling for better oversight of for-profit youth treatment facilities as she recalled her own horrific time as a teenage girl in such facilities.
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
June 26 (UPI) -- Accused mass murderer Robert Crimo III on Wednesday refused a plea deal that would have imprisoned him for the rest of his life and instead will go to trial next year.
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
June 26 (UPI) -- The State of Texas plans to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez by lethal injection while his attorneys charge he should not be put to death because he is no longer a threat to society.
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson to deliver foreign policy speech at Hudson Institute ahead of NATO summit
June 26 (UPI) -- The House Speaker will outline in July his foreign policy agenda in a critical speech at a well-known conservative think tank the day before a NATO summit all in Washington at the nation's capital. 
Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's requests to remove social media misinformation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects challenge to government's requests to remove social media misinformation
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday ruled against plaintiffs and for the federal government Wednesday in a case testing the limits of what the government can do to restrict misinformation content on social media.
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said more than 750,000 Medicare recipients will pay less for 64 drugs through September 30. The savings come from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
June 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge denied a $30 billion antitrust settlement between credit card giants Visa and Mastercard and a group of retailers that would have rolled back so-called swipe fees the card companies charge for a lim
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS: Biden order has cut unlawful southern border migrant entries 40%
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that President Joe Biden's order limiting migrant asylum entries has led to a 40% drop in unlawful crossing encounters at the U.S. southern border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement