North Las Vegas Police arrested Eric Adams as the suspected shooter accused of killing 5 and critically wounding a 13-year-old-girl during a mass shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex Monday night. Photo courtesy of the North Las Vegas Police Department

June 25 (UPI) -- A North Las Vegas man allegedly killed five and critically wounded a 13-year-old during a mass shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. North Las Vegas Police officers responded to a reported shooting at about 10 p.m. at the apartment complex at 370 Casa Norte Drive between Commerce Street and Craig Ranch Park. Advertisement

Responding officers found two women dead in a second-floor apartment and a 13-year-old girl critically injured from a gunshot wound.

One woman was in her 40s, the other in her 50s. The girl was take to University Medical Center for treatment.

While investigating the shootings, the police discovered three more bodies in the apartment below.

Two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s were found dead.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 47, and during a news conference Tuesday morning said he has been captured following a manhunt and no longer is a threat to the community.

Las Vegas Police also reported an officer-involved shooting at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood located south of the North Las Vegas Airport.

No additional details were provided.

