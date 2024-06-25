Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 25, 2024 / 7:29 PM

House committee plans contempt vote for President Biden's ghostwriter

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president. The request for the recordings came after special counsel Robert Hur's report stated, "Biden read classified notes from national security meetings." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president. The request for the recordings came after special counsel Robert Hur's report stated, "Biden read classified notes from national security meetings." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to hold President Joe Biden's ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over audio recordings of conversations with the president.

Thursday morning's vote on the resolution, which is expected to advance along party lines, will come hours before Biden and former President Donald Trump hold their first of two presidential debates.

Advertisement

In its report released Tuesday, the Republican-led committee outlined the contempt recommendation after requesting documents in February related to Biden's memoirs. The request followed special counsel Robert Hur's decision to not recommend charges against Biden over his handling of classified documents, as he called the president a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

President Biden has asserted executive privilege over the October recordings, despite congressional Republicans' efforts to obtain them.

Related

In March, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the committee subpoenaed Zwonitzer over Hur's report, which stated, "at least three times Biden read classified notes from national security meetings nearly verbatim."

"Special Counsel Hur's report unequivocally provides that 'During many of the interviews with his ghostwriter, Biden read from his notebooks nearly verbatim, sometimes for an hour or more at a time,' and 'at least three times Biden read classified notes from national security meetings nearly verbatim,'" Jordan wrote Zwonitzer in February, as the committee requested more information.

Advertisement

"Based on the information in special counsel Hur's report, President Biden's assertion that he never shared classified information with you appears to be false," Jordan added.

According to Tuesday's report, the committee said Zwonitzer's attorney had indicated he would produce documents and recordings but later said Zwonitzer would not cooperate without a subpoena.

Hur's report said Zwonitzer deleted the audio recordings after the investigation was announced, but law enforcement was able to retrieve the audio files. Democrats on the Judiciary Committee published the full transcripts of Biden's interview in March.

Earlier this month, the House voted to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over the audio recordings of Biden's interview with Hur. The Justice Department quickly refused to prosecute Garland, saying he is exempt from contempt charges due to Biden's executive privilege over the recordings.

If Zwonitzer's contempt resolution advances out of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, it would move to a full vote on the House floor.

Latest Headlines

NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
June 25 (UPI) -- Venting and burning vinyl chloride from derailed rail cars was a mistake after the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump's hush money gag order partially lifted ahead of presidential debate
June 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's gag order in his New York hush money trial was partially lifted Tuesday, two days before he faces off against President Joe Biden in the first of two presidential debates.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
June 25 (UPI) -- A North Las Vegas man allegedly killed five and critically wounded a 13-year-old during a mass shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
June 25 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 6-2 that it is unconstitutional to publicly fund a religious charter school, setting up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
CBP, FDA agents confiscate $1.08M worth of illegal vaping pens from China
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CBP, FDA agents confiscate $1.08M worth of illegal vaping pens from China
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Tuesday that its agents in Chicago seized 53,700 electronic nicotine delivery systems, or vaping pens, from China worth $1.08 million in violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic
Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over issues with windshield wiper, trim
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over issues with windshield wiper, trim
June 25 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued two recalls of more than 11,000 Tesla Cybertrucks for a malfunctioning windshield wiper and trim in the truck at could come detached.
Surgeon general declares firearm violence a public health crisis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Surgeon general declares firearm violence a public health crisis
June 25 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared firearm violence in the United States a public health crisis, citing statistics of the growing numbers of people dying and injured from gun violence but the trauma endured by those c
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
June 25 (UPI) -- A pair of federal judges have blocked parts of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan less than a week before it was to go fully into effect.
Former lawyer sentenced to 7 years for Mexico drug trafficking
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former lawyer sentenced to 7 years for Mexico drug trafficking
June 25 (UPI) -- A former attorney from Mexico has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, the Justice Department announced Monday.
ACLU files lawsuit against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
ACLU files lawsuit against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
June 24 (UPI) -- Civil liberties groups are suing Louisiana over its controversial rule mandating the Ten Commandments be displayed in public schools, arguing it is unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
South Korea levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
South Korea levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
No ruling on gag order in Trump classified documents case as judge admonishes prosecution
No ruling on gag order in Trump classified documents case as judge admonishes prosecution
Julian Assange en-route to Saipan to appear in a U.S. court before flying home to Australia
Julian Assange en-route to Saipan to appear in a U.S. court before flying home to Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement