Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 25, 2024 / 12:31 AM

Former lawyer sentenced to 7 years for Mexico drug trafficking

By Sheri Walsh
A former attorney from Mexico has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, the Justice Department announced Monday. Agents seized methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and firearms when they arrested Gustavo Castellanos-Tapia and 23 other defendants in March 2023. Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington
A former attorney from Mexico has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, the Justice Department announced Monday. Agents seized methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and firearms when they arrested Gustavo Castellanos-Tapia and 23 other defendants in March 2023. Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington

June 25 (UPI) -- A former attorney from Mexico has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Gustavo Castellanos-Tapia, 38, was sentenced to 90 months in prison Friday in Tacoma, Wash. He was not legally present in the United States and will likely be deported following his prison term.

Advertisement

Castellanos-Tapia was identified last year by law enforcement as a major supplier of methamphetamine to a drug trafficking organization with ties to the prison gang known as the Aryan Family. Officers used surveillance to catch him delivering suitcases filled with 30 to 40 pounds of methamphetamine every few weeks.

According to court documents, Castellanos-Tapia was not a drug user. He had previously worked as a lawyer in Mexico and came to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Castellanos-Tapia said he worked as a boat painter before dealing drugs to increase his income after the economy stalled.

Related

Castellanos-Tapia and 23 other defendants were indicted and arrested in March 2023. Agents seized an estimated 255 pounds of methamphetamine, 830,000 fentanyl pills, more than 26 pounds of fentanyl powder, cocaine and heroin, in addition to $668,000 of suspected drug proceeds and 225 firearms.

Advertisement

Prosecutors had requested a nine-year prison sentence for Castellanos-Tapia after Washington state saw a more than 27% increase in overdose deaths in 2023.

"Drugs like the methamphetamine that Castellanos-Tapia distributed have a devastating impact on the community," prosecutors wrote.

"Users of these drugs frequently resort to stealing -- from family members, friends and complete strangers -- to feed their addictions," they added. "No doubt, drug users are responsible for a large percentage of these crimes, as well as the violent crimes, in our communities."

Latest Headlines

ACLU files lawsuit against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
ACLU files lawsuit against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
June 24 (UPI) -- Civil liberties groups are suing Louisiana over its controversial rule mandating the Ten Commandments be displayed in public schools, arguing it is unconstitutional.
U.S. to spend $4.9 million to improve drought monitoring in West
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. to spend $4.9 million to improve drought monitoring in West
June 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has earmarked nearly $5 million to improve drought monitoring in the western United States, where drought two years ago cost $23.3 billion.
Hawaii officials identify 102nd wildfire victim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hawaii officials identify 102nd wildfire victim
June 24 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after wildfires devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui, officials on Monday identified a 102nd victim.
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
June 24 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old woman visiting Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana died after being swept over the waterfall Sunday.
LA protesters march to 'activate' on second anniversary of Roe vs. Wade reversal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
LA protesters march to 'activate' on second anniversary of Roe vs. Wade reversal
June 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Los Angeles on Monday to the steps of City Hall to protest the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
No ruling on gag order in Trump classified documents case as judge admonishes prosecution
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No ruling on gag order in Trump classified documents case as judge admonishes prosecution
June 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida heard arguments Monday, without issuing a ruling, on whether to impose a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump in his federal classified documents case.
Court trustee shutting down Alex Jones' Infowars conspiracy operation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court trustee shutting down Alex Jones' Infowars conspiracy operation
June 24 (UPI) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars media empire is coming to an end.
Serial bank robber sentenced for robbing bank while out on supervised release
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Serial bank robber sentenced for robbing bank while out on supervised release
June 24 (UPI) -- A 76-year-old South Carolina man on Monday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being found guilty of a 2023 bank robbery, one of many bank heists he has committed over the years.
Supreme Court declines to hear ex-reality star Josh Duggar's appeal of child porn conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear ex-reality star Josh Duggar's appeal of child porn conviction
June 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear former reality TV star Josh Duggar's appeal on his conviction for downloading images of child sexual abuse.
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
June 24 (UPI) -- Russian ransomware group LockBit claims it has breached the U.S. Federal Reserve and is threatening to release 33 terabytes of sensitive data, including "Americans' banking secrets," on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement