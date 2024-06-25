NTSB criticizes venting, burning of chemicals after East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment

1 of 4 | A Norfolk Southern train passes through the center of the village of East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023. On Tuesday, NTSB members convened a daylong public hearing to discuss the investigation into the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern derailment that was caused by a defective wheel bearing that overheated. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- After a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed and caught fire in 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio, the venting and burning of vinyl chloride from derailed cars was a mistake, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday. NTSB members convened a daylong public hearing in East Palestine Tuesday morning to publicly discuss the investigation into the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern train derailment caused by a defective wheel bearing that overheated and failed. Advertisement

NTSB investigators concluded Norfolk Southern and its contractors erred when they vented or burned the contents of five derailed tank cars that contained vinyl chloride three days after the derailment occurred.

Venting and burning the contents spread hazardous chemicals across 16 states and exposed about a third of the nation's population to the chemicals.

The five tank cars were among 38 that derailed when a wheel bearing caught fire on a covered hopper rail car but did not trigger any alarms designed to detect such problems.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy accused Norfolk Southern officials of trying to submit their own report four times instead of cooperating with the NTSB investigation into the derailment.

"Parties are not permitted to manufacture their own evidence," Homendy said.

She said Norfolk Southern officials delayed sharing requested information with the NTSB and denied the existence of some information.

Homendy said she twice threatened the railroad with subpoenas to obtain the requested information for the investigation.

She called the actions of railroad officials "unprecedented and reprehensible" and said an unnamed railroad executive recently ended a meeting by threatening her and her staff. She did not elaborate on the alleged threat.

The NTSB is scheduled to release a summary of its report on the derailment as soon as Tuesday evening.

The NTSB also approved about two dozen recommendations that are not legally binding.

The recommendations include revising guidelines for venting and burning rail car contents, implementing new policies to improve communications, expanding the use of in-cab audio and video recordings, and improving bearing-defect detection systems on railroads.

The NTSB also wants Ohio officials to mandate improved training for volunteer firefighters and national firefighter groups.