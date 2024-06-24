Advertisement
U.S. News
June 24, 2024 / 3:57 AM

Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel

By Darryl Coote

June 24 (UPI) -- Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed over the weekend at a Tampa hotel, according to authorities who are searching for those responsible.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement that Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is believed to be the victim of a shooting early Sunday at a 11606 McKinley Drive hotel, though positive identification is pending.

Advertisement

The department said they were called to the hotel for a shooting at about 4:40 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found two shot-up vehicles in the parking lot along with four injured people, including one person, later identified as Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related

The three other victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition, it said.

Jones' lawyer, Lewis Fuso, confirmed to the New York Post, that his client was the killed in the shooting.

The musician had just turned 26 on Friday and was out celebrating his birthday at the Holiday Inn after being kicked out of an Airbnb.

Advertisement

There, he was "reportedly ambushed," Fuso said.

On X hours before the shooting, Jones posted about his arrival at a residence where he was to host a pool party, stating "if you already got the addy pull up at 6-6:30."

On his birthday, he posted: "God, thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday."

"Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far," he said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers are investigating what preceded the shooting and were working to identify those involved.

Notable deaths of 2024

Donald Sutherland
Cast member Donald Sutherland attends the premiere of "Ad Astra" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 18, 2019. The award-winning actor died at age 88 on June 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
June 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple was among the more than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims killed by the heatwave in Saudi Arabia.
Police apprehend suspect in Colo. hotel shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police apprehend suspect in Colo. hotel shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
June 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado announced Sunday night that a man accused of killing one person and wounding two others in a early morning shooting at an Alamosa hotel was in police custody.
Iowa governor asks Biden for presidential disaster declaration following severe flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Iowa governor asks Biden for presidential disaster declaration following severe flooding
June 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday asked President Joe Biden to expedite a disaster declaration for nearly two dozen counties in Iowa as the state has suffered significant damage from severe storms and widespread flooding.
13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting
June 23 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured in a barrage of bullets after an overnight party Saturday in a Montgomery, Ala. neighborhood, police said.
California lawmakers back cuts for nearly $300 billion budget
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California lawmakers back cuts for nearly $300 billion budget
June 23 (UPI) -- California lawmakers announced a $297.9 billion budget Saturday, with a focus on closing a $47 billion shortfall, including across-the-board cuts of nearly 8% to every department.
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
June 23 (UPI) -- A fourth person has died after the mass shooting outside a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
June 23 (UPI) -- As a new disturbance continues to roll across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico into Sunday night, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region.
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
June 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump says he knows who his running mate will be, the former U.S. president said Saturday, but added he has not told the candidate yet. 
When will the heat wave ease in the East?
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
When will the heat wave ease in the East?
Changes are in the works to give more people in the northeastern third of the United States a break from the excessive heat and humidity this week.
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
June 23 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect after 10 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Columbus. Ohio
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement