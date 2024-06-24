Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel

June 24 (UPI) -- Florida rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed over the weekend at a Tampa hotel, according to authorities who are searching for those responsible.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement that Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, is believed to be the victim of a shooting early Sunday at a 11606 McKinley Drive hotel, though positive identification is pending.

Advertisement

The department said they were called to the hotel for a shooting at about 4:40 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found two shot-up vehicles in the parking lot along with four injured people, including one person, later identified as Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition, it said.

Jones' lawyer, Lewis Fuso, confirmed to the New York Post, that his client was the killed in the shooting.

The musician had just turned 26 on Friday and was out celebrating his birthday at the Holiday Inn after being kicked out of an Airbnb.

Advertisement

There, he was "reportedly ambushed," Fuso said.

On X hours before the shooting, Jones posted about his arrival at a residence where he was to host a pool party, stating "if you already got the addy pull up at 6-6:30."

On his birthday, he posted: "God, thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday."

"Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far," he said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers are investigating what preceded the shooting and were working to identify those involved.

Notable deaths of 2024