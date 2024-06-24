Trending
June 24, 2024 / 10:09 PM

LA protesters march to 'activate' on second anniversary of Roe vs. Wade reversal

By Sheri Walsh
Hundreds protest the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in Los Angeles on Monday on the steps of City Hall, calling it an "anniversary that we activate" as they urge women to "walk out and speak out about the importance of reproductive rights." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Hundreds protest the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in Los Angeles on Monday on the steps of City Hall, calling it an "anniversary that we activate" as they urge women to "walk out and speak out about the importance of reproductive rights." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Los Angeles on Monday to the steps of City Hall to protest the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"This is not an anniversary that we celebrate. This is an anniversary that we activate," said Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who represents California's 37th district in Los Angeles.

The protesters chanted and carried signs to urge women to "walk out and speak out about the importance of reproductive rights," as more than a dozen states have either banned or restricted abortions since the Supreme Court ruling.

"It's been two years since Dobbs," Kamlager-Dove wrote Monday in a post on X.

"[Twenty-one] states have banned abortion. Many have criminalized patients and providers. One in three women now live in states where their reproductive freedom is under attack, placing burdens on states like California," Kamlager-Dove added. "We must act to ensure access to reproductive care for all."

"The reversal of Roe vs. Wade, a landmark decision, is a stark reminder of how quickly our freedoms can be eroded," Emiliana Guereca, president of the Women's March Foundation which organized Monday's rally, said in a statement.

"We stand united and resolute, continuing to demand that every woman has the right to make decisions about her own body," Guereca added. "Our fight is far from over, and we will persist until justice and equality prevail for all."

While many protested the anniversary of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, others celebrated the Supreme Court's decision two years later.

"The reversal of Roe vs. Wade brought new opportunities to protect innocent human life," Rev. Michael F. Burbidge, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a statement Monday. "Each of us must rededicate ourselves to serving the cause of life."

