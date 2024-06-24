Advertisement
June 24, 2024 / 1:47 AM

Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage

By Darryl Coote
Alhaji Alieu Dausy (L) and Haja Isatu Wurie died due to extreme heat while on a pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo courtesy of Senate Democratic candidate Angela Alsobrooks/X
June 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple was among the more than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims killed by the heatwave in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks announced Sunday on X that Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu Wurie had died during the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca due to the severe heat.

She said in a statement that the pair were "beloved members of #TeamAlsoBrooks."

"Haja Isatu Wurie was an incredibly active member of our community," Alsobrooks, a Democrat, said.

Wurie was active in several community organizations, the Senate candidate said, adding that she was "making transformational impacts that were felt both locally and globally."

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their families during this difficult time. Their loss is profound, and they will be deeply missed," Alsobrooks said.

The announcement came as Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel told local Arab News that 1,301 people on the pilgrimage have died. The minister said 83% of the deceased were unauthorized to perform Hajj, when hundreds of thousands walk long distances under the hot sun to reach Mecca.

The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is one of five main tenets of Islam. People who participate in the pilgrimage are required to register and receive proper permits, but many don't, which puts them at risk.

The trek began June 14, and some 1.8 million people registered for the sojourn.

