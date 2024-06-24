Advertisement
June 24, 2024 / 12:41 AM

Police apprehend suspect in Colo. hotel shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

By Darryl Coote
Henry Corral was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Sunday in connection to a shooting at an Alamosa hotel earlier that day. Photo courtesy of City of Alamosa/Facebook
Henry Corral was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Sunday in connection to a shooting at an Alamosa hotel earlier that day. Photo courtesy of City of Alamosa/Facebook

June 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado announced Sunday night that a man accused of killing one person and wounding two others in a early morning shooting at an Alamosa hotel was in police custody.

The city of Alamosa, located about 230 miles southeast of Denver, announced the arrest of Henry Corral on Facebook, stating he was apprehended at 6:47 p.m. MDT.

Authorities in Alamosa had been hunting for Corral since early Sunday when he was identified as a person of interest in a shooting at the Sunset Inn Hotel.

The city said Alamosa police officers responded to the hotel to calls of shots fired at 2:04 a.m., finding three people had been shot.

Corral had fled the scene and was involved in a crash on County Road 106 and 12 South, the city said, adding that he then attempted to carjack a vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Some 40 officers were deployed in the search, going door to door throughout the area while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation processed the crime scene at the hotel.

Circumstances surrounding Corral's arrest and the shooting were not immediately made available.

A warrant was issued for Corral's arrest on charges of two counts of first-degree criminal attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by previous offender and criminal attempt of aggravated robbery.

The identities of the victims were not released to the public.

