Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 24, 2024 / 4:52 PM

Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody

By Chris Benson
Under inherent contempt, the individual is brought before the bar of the House by the sergeant at arms, tried by the body, and can then be detained, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (at microphones in New York in May, defending former President Donald Trump during his hush-money trial) explained in her letter. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 3 | Under inherent contempt, the individual is brought before the bar of the House by the sergeant at arms, tried by the body, and can then be detained, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (at microphones in New York in May, defending former President Donald Trump during his hush-money trial) explained in her letter. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote in the next few days to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.

"I will call up the vote to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress, and I am encouraging all my colleagues to vote for it," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., put out on social media early Monday afternoon with a copy of a letter to her House colleagues.

Advertisement

The Justice Department reportedly declined to comment on the matter.

Under inherent contempt, the individual is brought before the bar of the House by the sergeant at arms, tried by the body, and can then be detained, Luna, 35, explained in the letter.

Related

"The only option to ensure compliance with our subpoena is to use our constitutional authority of inherent contempt. In the next few days, I will call up my resolution holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress, and I look forward to each of you voting in favor of it," she wrote.

Advertisement

It arrives after House Speaker Mike Johnson recently sought a court order to get the desired audiotapes wanted by House Republicans from the attorney general after the Justice Department declined to prosecute Garland.

The House -- after the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees voted in May to push the resolution -- this month voted 216-207 largely along party lines told hold Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to provide audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur despite a written transcript.

The attorney general called the resolution a "partisan weapon" at the time.

"The DOJ is NOT above the law," Luna, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said Monday.

However, the effort is unlikely to go far with Democrats and even some Republicans likely to object to Luna's plan.

Luna, first elected in 2022 to the House, first filed the inherent contempt resolution in May. But inherent contempt has not been used since 1935, and doing so would present itself with several open-ended questions and challenges in what has been called a "cumbersome, inefficient" tool.

But this is not her first time taking similar steps.

Advertisement

Last summer she also was in front of a GOP-lead vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, now the 2024 Democratic nominee for California's Senate seat, over Schiff's role in the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

"The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated. Our ability to legislate effectively and fulfill our constitutional duties is at stake," Luna, a House Freedom Caucus member, wrote in her letter. "We must act now to protect the integrity and independence of the legislative branch."

Latest Headlines

Woman's body found during search for missing hiker in San Diego
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Woman's body found during search for missing hiker in San Diego
June 24 (UPI) -- A body found Monday in San Diego is believed to be a 50-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday while hiking on Black Mountain, the police department said Monday.
Family sues NASA after ISS space junk crashed through their roof in March
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Family sues NASA after ISS space junk crashed through their roof in March
A Naples, Fla., family has filed a lawsuit against NASA following an extraordinary incident on March 8, when debris from the International Space Station plummeted from the sky and smashed through their roof.
Container ship Dali, crew leave Baltimore for first time since bridge collapse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Container ship Dali, crew leave Baltimore for first time since bridge collapse
June 24 (UPI) -- The massive container ship the Dali, which knocked down the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge near the Port of Baltimore, left the area for the first time since the accident three months ago for Virginia.
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
June 24 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old woman visiting Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana died after being swept over the waterfall Sunday.
FBI's list of 2023 active shooter cases tracks 48 incidents in 26 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI's list of 2023 active shooter cases tracks 48 incidents in 26 states
June 24 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released Monday its report outlining active shooter incidents and statistics in the United States for 2023 the year prior.
Kings Island roller coaster open again after man's recent death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kings Island roller coaster open again after man's recent death
June 24 (UPI) -- A roller coaster at Kings Island near Cincinnati has reopened after a man was struck by the ride five days earlier and later died.
Justice Department to monitor primary election in Queens, N.Y.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department to monitor primary election in Queens, N.Y.
June 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Queens, N.Y., for Tuesday's primary.
Supreme Court to weigh Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to weigh Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care
June 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said Monday it will dive into transgender rights by hearing arguments on Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
Treasury announces new plan to boost affordable housing supply
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury announces new plan to boost affordable housing supply
June 24 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced on Monday that it would give $100 million over the next three years to invest in a new program focused on increasing the supply to help build more affordable housing around the country.
Fights break out at Gaza protest outside of LA synagogue; mayor to meet with LAPD chief
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fights break out at Gaza protest outside of LA synagogue; mayor to meet with LAPD chief
June 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities boosted security around a local synagogue after fights broke out Sunday in front of it when pro-Palestinian demonstrators tried to block an entrance into the place of worship.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
Iowa governor asks Biden for presidential disaster declaration following severe flooding
Iowa governor asks Biden for presidential disaster declaration following severe flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement