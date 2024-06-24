Trending
June 24, 2024

Hawaii officials identify 102nd wildfire victim

By Darryl Coote
View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on August 15, 2023. On Monday, officials identified the wildfires' 102nd deceased victim. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI
View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on August 15, 2023. On Monday, officials identified the wildfires' 102nd deceased victim. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after wildfires devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui, officials on Monday identified a 102nd victim.

High winds and dry weather permitted wildfires, sparked Aug. 8 near the historic city of Lahaina, to become one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in the past century, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The fires burned thousands of acres of land and devoured much of Lahaina, causing billions of dollars in damage.

On Monday, the Maui Police Department confirmed Claudette Heermance, 68, of Lahaina was the blaze's 102nd victim.

"It is with a heavy heart the Maui Police Department confirms the identity of another victim involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident of August 2023," it said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event."

The police department said Heermance's identity was confirmed by the Honolulu coroner's office, which also confirmed that the death was caused from injuries sustained on Aug. 8.

The victims' identities are made public after next of kin has been notified.

According to the Maui Police Department, two people, Robert Owens and Elmer Stevens, remain missing as a result of the wildfires.

