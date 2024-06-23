Advertisement
U.S. News
June 23, 2024 / 4:43 PM / Updated at 4:54 PM

California lawmakers backs cutting in nearly $300 billion budget

By Mark Moran & Allen Cone
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Week in 2023. Newsom and legislators reached a $300 billion budget deal. Photo by Justin Tafoya/U.S. Department of State/UPI
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Week in 2023. Newsom and legislators reached a $300 billion budget deal. Photo by Justin Tafoya/U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- California lawmakers announced a $297.9 billion budget Saturday, with a focus on closing a $47 billion shortfall, including across-the-board cuts of nearly 8% to every department.

The spending plan prioritizes everyday operational costs, continues a state homelessness grant, proposes cuts in the prison budget and delays the start of a healthcare worker minimum wage increase to $25 until October.

Advertisement

The budget pulls $12.2 billion from the state's rainy day fund over the next two years and seeks a constitutional amendment in 2026 to grow the surplus fund.

Funding for municipalities to combat homelessness remains at $1 billion but will be tied to accountability measures.

Related

Gov. Gov. Gavin Newsom is pleased with the budget

"This agreement sets the state on a path for long-term fiscal stability - addressing the current shortfall and strengthening budget resilience down the road. We're making sure to preserve programs that serve millions of Californians, including key funding for education, healthcare, expanded behavioral health services and combatting homelessness," Newsom said. "I'm grateful for the partnership of our legislative leaders in meeting this challenge with balanced solutions that continue to make progress on California's priorities."

Advertisement

The budget will provide a spending plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins July 1. California has the fifth-largest economy in the world.

"We secured crucial investments to lower housing costs and keep people in their homes, and to sustain essential programs that help vulnerable families thrive," Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The budget agreement proposes cuts of $1.1 billion for affordable housing and $750 million to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's prison system.

That's more than Newsom wanted, but the budget does include his proposal to save $82 million by ending the use of 46 housing units in 13 prisons, totaling 4,600 beds, according to the Assembly report.

"The protection of these services will help ensure thousands of California residents remain safe, cared for and without fear of falling deeper into poverty," Eileen Cubanski, who is of the plan to cut social services in the budget.

The proposal also calls for spending 8% of the state's reserves to close the deficit. The across-the-board cuts, including personnel, contracting and not filling vacant positions, represent a saving of $2 billion from the general fund.

Lawmakers compromised with Newsom on some key issues, including putting money aside for healthcare provider rate increases for providers who serve patients enrolled in Medi-Cal. Newsom wanted to cancel those increases. They also came to terms on the speed at which the state will suspend tax credits and a deduction for operating losses for business.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
June 23 (UPI) -- As a new disturbance continues to roll across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico into Sunday night, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region.
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump says he has chosen running mate, but name remains a secret
June 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump says he knows who his running mate will be, the former U.S. president said Saturday, but added he has not told the candidate yet. 
When will the heat wave ease in the East?
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
When will the heat wave ease in the East?
Changes are in the works to give more people in the northeastern third of the United States a break from the excessive heat and humidity this week.
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
June 23 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect after 10 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Columbus. Ohio
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
June 22 (UPI) -- Thousands of car dealers in the United States are struggling to handle virtually all areas of their business, including sales and services, because their software vendor was hacked this week.
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
June 23 (UPI) -- A fourth person has died after the mass shooting outside a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
June 22 (UPI) -- A mass shooting early Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky., killed one and injured seven others, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
June 22 (UPI) -- Two children are in intensive care after West Haven, Conn., police stopped their father from allegedly drowning them early Saturday morning.
DA asks judge to keep gag order in Trump hush money case because of threats
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DA asks judge to keep gag order in Trump hush money case because of threats
June 22 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Friday said major elements of the gag order against Donald Trump from his New York hush money trial should remain in place following a storm of threats.
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
June 22 (UPI) -- A Friday night swim proved deadly for three young Alabama men who drowned while swimming in dangerous Gulf of Mexico waters in Florida's Bay County. One day earlier a couple died farther south in the Atlantic Ocean.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement