Advertisement
U.S. News
June 23, 2024 / 10:51 AM

10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus; suspect sought

By Allen Cone

June 23 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect after 10 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Columbus.

All 10 victims, including two minors, are expected to survive with one person listed in critical condition and the others stable, according to a post by the Columbus Division of Police on Facebook. They range from 16 to 27.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black clothing, according to a post by the Columbus Division of Police on Facebook.

Detectives are seeking help locating a vehicle where the people were shot, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived in the Short North Arts District, they found six victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were alerted to an additional four victims who had gone to local hospitals, according to police.

They chased the suspect vehicle before losing it on Interstate 670, according to WCMH-TV.

Two other shootings have occurred in the area in the past year.

On May 6, 2023, at least 10 people were injured, including one person shot by an officer. On May 18, three people were killed.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
June 23 (UPI) -- As a new disturbance continues to roll across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico into Sunday night, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region.
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
June 23 (UPI) -- A fourth person has died after the mass shooting outside a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
June 22 (UPI) -- A mass shooting early Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky., killed one and injured seven others, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
June 22 (UPI) -- Two children are in intensive care after West Haven, Conn., police stopped their father from allegedly drowning them early Saturday morning.
DA asks judge to keep gag order in Trump hush money case because of threats
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
DA asks judge to keep gag order in Trump hush money case because of threats
June 22 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Friday said major elements of the gag order against Donald Trump from his New York hush money trial should remain in place following a storm of threats.
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
June 22 (UPI) -- A Friday night swim proved deadly for three young Alabama men who drowned while swimming in dangerous Gulf of Mexico waters in Florida's Bay County. One day earlier a couple died farther south in the Atlantic Ocean.
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
June 22 (UPI) -- Thousands of car dealers in the United States are struggling to handle virtually all areas of their business, including sales and services, because their software vendor was hacked this week.
Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband convicted in California court
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband convicted in California court
June 22 (UPI) -- A state court in California convicted the attacker of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, one month after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison prison.
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
June 22 (UPI) -- A proposed class action lawsuit accuses Disney of inducing workers to sell their California homes and move to Florida to work there as part of an eventually canceled project.
Eastern heat wave, West cool conditions to trade places before end of June
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eastern heat wave, West cool conditions to trade places before end of June
June 22 (UPI) -- Hot and cool conditions will change hands in the West and the Northeast in stages into the last week of June. The East will cool down, and the West will heat up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement