10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus; suspect sought

June 23 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a suspect after 10 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Columbus.

All 10 victims, including two minors, are expected to survive with one person listed in critical condition and the others stable, according to a post by the Columbus Division of Police on Facebook. They range from 16 to 27.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black clothing, according to a post by the Columbus Division of Police on Facebook.

Detectives are seeking help locating a vehicle where the people were shot, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived in the Short North Arts District, they found six victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were alerted to an additional four victims who had gone to local hospitals, according to police.

They chased the suspect vehicle before losing it on Interstate 670, according to WCMH-TV.

Two other shootings have occurred in the area in the past year.

On May 6, 2023, at least 10 people were injured, including one person shot by an officer. On May 18, three people were killed.