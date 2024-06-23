Advertisement
June 23, 2024 / 10:00 AM

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store

By Allen Cone

June 23 (UPI) -- A fourth person has died after the mass shooting outside a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.

On Saturday, Arkansas State Police said the latest person to die was 81-year-old Ellen Shrum in the event. Callie Weems, Roy Sturgis and Shirley Taylor earlier were also identified as people who died in the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, which is 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Five women and two men, ranging in age from 20 to 65, survived injuries from the shooting. One woman remains in critical condition. Also, two police officers received treatment for injuries.

The suspect, 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, is facing four charges of capital murder with additional charges pending.

He was injured by return gunfire from police but was not seriously wounded. He is in custody at the Ouachita County Detention Center.

Police responded at 11:38 a.m. and the shooter was neutralized by 11:44 a.m., according to official sources.

Fordyce had a population of just under 3,400 in 2020.

