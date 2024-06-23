13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting

June 23 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured in a barrage of bullets after an overnight party Saturday in a Montgomery, Ala. neighborhood, police said.
362 rounds were fired at a crowded party in the North Pass area of the city, Mayor Steven Reed said Sunday in a Facebook post. All of the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were injured in a "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision," and one woman suffered minor injuries from broken glass, according to a city spokesperson.