June 23, 2024 / 7:48 PM

13 injured in Montgomery, Alabama shooting

By Mark Moran
Police in Montgomery, Ala. are investigating a shooting that left 13 people injured Saturday night. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Police in Montgomery, Ala. are investigating a shooting that left 13 people injured Saturday night. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

June 23 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured in a barrage of bullets after an overnight party Saturday in a Montgomery, Ala. neighborhood, police said.

362 rounds were fired at a crowded party in the North Pass area of the city, Mayor Steven Reed said Sunday in a Facebook post. All of the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were injured in a "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision," and one woman suffered minor injuries from broken glass, according to a city spokesperson.

"This morning, more than 362 rounds were fired at a crowded party in the North Pass area," Reed said in a statement Sunday morning. "Nine were wounded and at least four more were injured in the chaos that followed."

Officers from the Montgomery Police Department, ATF and FBI are in the process of interviewing witnesses and suspects.

"We are working tirelessly to identify those involved, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and help us put a stop to this sort of senseless, violent activity," Reed continued.

A social media video showed a scene in which multiple weapons were fired for about two minutes in an outdoor area of the gathering as crowds of people ran for cover, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

