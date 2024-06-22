Advertisement
June 22, 2024 / 7:29 PM

1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville lounge mass shooting

By Mike Heuer

June 22 (UPI) -- A mass shooting early Saturday morning in Louisville killed one and injured seven others, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced.

The mass shooting occurred at about 12:47 a.m. EDT at the H2O Lounge in northwest Louisville.

Responding officers found two people shot, including Indianapolis resident Joseph Bowers, 40, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other shooting victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Other hospitals in the area reported a total of six adults who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting arrived for treatment.

"Last night's mass shooting makes it painfully clear that we must do more to stop the gun violence that is plaguing our city," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a post on X.

"LMPD is working hard to apprehend those responsible," Greenberg added. "They believe many people may have witnessed this shooting."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case and said there is no known relationship among the shooting victims.

