Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2024 / 10:28 AM / Updated at 10:30 AM

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband convictd in California court

By Allen Cone
The San Francisco Police Department released video footage recorded on police-issued body-worn cameras and a home security camera of the October 28, 2022, home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, by David DePape, a Canadian national. The video footage shows the DePape grasping a hammer, suddenly striking Pelosi, and both men falling to the floor as police officers rushed to subdue the attacker. Photo via San Francisco Police Department/UPI
The San Francisco Police Department released video footage recorded on police-issued body-worn cameras and a home security camera of the October 28, 2022, home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, by David DePape, a Canadian national. The video footage shows the DePape grasping a hammer, suddenly striking Pelosi, and both men falling to the floor as police officers rushed to subdue the attacker. Photo via San Francisco Police Department/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- A state court in California convicted the attacker of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, on five charges a month after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison prison.

On Friday, the jury found David DePape, 44, guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, threatening a family member of a public official, aggravated kidnapping and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat. He is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a news conference Friday. A hearing hasn't been set.

Advertisement

DePape already faces a 30-year sentence from his conviction in November in connection with the Oct. 28, 2022, attack of Paul Pelosi.

In San Francisco, Judge Harry M. Dorfman dismissed three of the charges DePape was facing: attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon, because DePape's defense team argued that would amount to double jeopardy.

Related

DePape broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home because he became convinced Nancy Pelosi was part of an evil cabal of liberals who were ruining the country.

He was able to strike Paul Pelosi three times with the hammer before he was tackled by police. The attack was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras.

Advertisement

DePape testified in his own defense at the trial, telling the jury that he had been looking for Nancy Pelosi and her husband was not on his list of targets. He was "surprised and confused," he said, when he found out she was not home.

"I'm telling him, 'I have other targets, but if you stop me, I'll go through you,'" DePape said, recounting a conversation with Paul Pelosi.

"I reacted. I hit him in the head," he continued, "I reacted because my plan was basically ruined."

His defense attorney is planning to appeal the verdict.

"He's lived a very isolated and lonely life when he kind of just got wrapped up in a lot of conspiracy theory-type situations," defense attorney Adam Lipson said. "And, you know, he has some mental illness too, so he's just dealing with that right now."

"It's really unfortunate he was charged this way. It was sort of a textbook vindictive prosecution."

Phoebe Maffei, an assistant district attorney in San Francisco, argued in court that DePape had engaged in months of elaborate research before attempting to kill Paul Pelosi in a "reign of terror."

She said DePape had bashed Pelosi's skull with a hammer and had damaged Pelosi's left hand so severely that it cannot fully be used.

Advertisement

Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement Friday that the family is "grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers they continue to receive," adding, "Speaker Pelosi and her family will refrain from further substantive comment until sentencing is complete."

"

Latest Headlines

California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
June 21 (UPI) -- Local authorities in Northern California are buckling up for a rainbow invasion as thousands across the United States are expected to descend on Plumas National Forest next month.
Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
June 21 (UPI) -- A Nevada judge on Friday dismissed charges against six alleged fake electors related to a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election for Donald Trump.
3 dead, 8 injured after shootout at Arkansas grocery store
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured after shootout at Arkansas grocery store
June 21 (UPI) -- An active shooter incident Friday at an Arkansas grocery store left three people dead and 8 others wounded, according to state police.
Democratic National Convention to grant media credentials to social media influencers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Democratic National Convention to grant media credentials to social media influencers
June 21 (UPI) -- In a bid to reach younger voters, Democratic National Convention organizers have agreed to grant social media influencers the same credentials as traditional news media.
Trump adviser Steve Bannon makes long-shot bid to Supreme Court to avoid prison
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump adviser Steve Bannon makes long-shot bid to Supreme Court to avoid prison
June 21 (UPI) -- With the clock ticking on when he must report to prison, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Friday threw in an emergency motion to the Supreme Court to hold off his sentence.
Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
A family vacation comes to a tragic end when a Pennsylvania couple drowned in the Atlantic Ocean in Florida in front of their six children. It happened on Thursday off Hutchinson Island.
New tropical activity could affect region recently swept by deadly Tropical Storm Alberto
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New tropical activity could affect region recently swept by deadly Tropical Storm Alberto
As a new disturbance rolls across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region, AccuWeather says.
Oklahoma man pays $2K to avoid jail for bullets found in suitcase while in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Oklahoma man pays $2K to avoid jail for bullets found in suitcase while in Turks and Caicos
June 21 (UPI) -- American tourist Ryan Watson avoided jail time in the Turks and Caicos on Friday by paying a $2,000 fine for bullets found in his luggage at Howard Hamilton International Airport in April.
Supreme Court rules to uphold gun bans for domestic abusers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court rules to uphold gun bans for domestic abusers
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that affirmed the government's authority to prohibit domestic abusers from owning guns.
1 pilot killed, another injured in midair crash of 2 planes in Idaho
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 pilot killed, another injured in midair crash of 2 planes in Idaho
June 21 (UPI) -- A midair collision between two planes in Idaho killed one pilot and sent the other to the hospital Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement