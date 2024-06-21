Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2024 / 12:33 PM

Supreme Court rules to uphold gun bans for domestic abusers

By Joe Fisher
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts along with Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh stand before President Joe Biden as he delivers the State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7. File Pool photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
1 of 2 | Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts along with Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh stand before President Joe Biden as he delivers the State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7. File Pool photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that affirmed the government's authority to prohibit domestic abusers from owning guns.

The court ruled 8-1 in favor of upholding the federal law that bars people under restraining orders as a result of domestic violence from possessing a firearm.

Advertisement

The decision came down in the case U.S. vs Rahimi, following a complaint by respondent Zackey Rahimi. The Texas man was accused of assaulting a woman who is the mother of his child in 2019. She was granted a restraining order against him in 2020 and he was later connected to multiple shootings.

Rahimi argued that restricting him from having a gun based on a protective order against him is a violation of his second amendment right.

Related

The ruling was a win for the Biden Justice Department, which appealed a lower courts ruling that called the statute unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Embattled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting opinion.

The justices were not in complete agreement on the rationale behind their decisions. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion but five justices wrote concurring opinions.

Roberts' opined that the government is within its right to prevent "individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms."

The majority stopped short of fully embracing the restriction as it is written. Roberts objected to the government's argument that Rahimi may be disarmed because he is not "responsible." Roberts wrote that the term "responsible" is "too vague."

Thomas argued that the restriction against domestic abusers is triggered without due process. He also writes that the government "fails to carry its burden of proving that [the restriction] is 'consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.'"

The Supreme Court set a modern precedent in its 2022 ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. vs. Bruen. The majority opinion in that case, written by Thomas, stated that the government must prove that its regulations are "consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

Roberts' opinion is that the Biden administration's policy "fits comfortably within this tradition."

Advertisement

Justice Amy Coney Barrett discussed in her concurring opinion the limits of viewing history through the originalist lens Thomas applies.

"It forces 21st-century regulations to follow late-18th-century policy choices, giving us 'a law trapped in amber,'" she writes. "And it assumes that founding-era legislatures maximally exercised their power to regulate, thereby adopting a 'use it or lose it' view of legislative authority. Such assumptions are flawed and originalism does not require them."

It is the second time in little more than a week that Barrett, also a conservative judge, has pushed back on Thomas' view of the weight that should be given to history by the high court.

"Tradition has a legitimate role to play in constitutional adjudication," Barrett wrote in her opinion in the case Vidal vs. Elster.

That case considered the use of a person's name -- in this instance, former President Donald Trump -- in a trademark without their consent. California attorney Steve Elster sought a trademark for the phrase "Trump Too Small" to be used on T-shirts that he was selling.

"In my view, the Court's laser-like focus on the history of this single restriction misses the forest for the trees," Barrett continued in her Elster opinion. "Eventually, the Court will encounter a restriction without a historical analogue and be forced to articulate a test for analyzing it."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Penn. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Penn. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
A family vacation comes to a tragic end when a Pennsylvania couple drowned in the Atlantic Ocean in Florida in front of their six children. It happened on Thursday off Hutchinson Island.
U.S. sanctions Russian-based software company Kaspersky, bans products
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russian-based software company Kaspersky, bans products
June 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Russian-based anti-virus and cybersecurity company Kaspersky on Friday, following up on a ban placed on its products in the United States by the Commerce Department earlier in the day.
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
June 14 (UPI) -- A potential reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for needy families is among key issues keeping Congress from renewing a five-year agriculture policy law known as the farm bill.
New Jersey, New York train travel faces persistent delays
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey, New York train travel faces persistent delays
June 21 (UPI) -- Snarled passenger train travel along the busy Northeast Corridor Thursday evening still affected some rail travel on Friday morning, officials said.
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning. Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home. An agent wearing blue gloves asked reporters to stay away from the SUVs.
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
June 21 (UPI) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has dismissed charges laid against more than 30 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested last month inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall.
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steven Bannon's request to stay out of prison as he appeals his criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
June 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit against five anti-abortion activists on allegations of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
June 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet descended dangerously low on its approach into Oklahoma City shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
June 20 (UPI) -- The legal team for Donald Trump has asked for New York judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself in the former president's civil fraud case, Trump's lawyers said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement