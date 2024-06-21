Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2024 / 3:19 PM

Trump adviser Steve Bannon makes long-shot bid to Supreme Court to avoid prison

By Ehren Wynder
Steve Bannon would be the second Donald Trump adviser to go to prison on charges related to the Jan. 6 investigation after Peter Navarro, who is currently serving time in Miami. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Steve Bannon would be the second Donald Trump adviser to go to prison on charges related to the Jan. 6 investigation after Peter Navarro, who is currently serving time in Miami. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- With the clock ticking on when he must report to prison, former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Friday threw in an emergency motion to the Supreme Court to hold off his sentence.

The high court asked prosecutors to respond to Bannon's application by Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Bannon's motion comes after a federal judge ruled he must begin his four-month prison sentence on July 1. He was found guilty two years ago on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Unless the Supreme Court intervenes, Bannon will report to a low-security federal prison in Danbury, Conn., instead of a minimum-security prison camp he had sought.

Related

Since his conviction, Bannon has tried to delay prison time while he appeals the case. His most recent loss came on Thursday when a federal appeals court rejected his request to remain free.

Bannon's lawyers argued the Supreme Court previously granted emergency relief for defendants "under nearly identical procedural circumstances."

His four-month sentence also would coincide with the high court's summer recess, meaning he would have finished his sentence before the court can even consider the case, his lawyers added.

Advertisement

In a similar scenario, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is currently serving a four-month prison sentence in Miami on contempt of Congress charges after the conservative high court rejected his motion to remain free.

Bannon's attorney's, however, argued his request lacks procedural concerns present in Navarro's case.

Bannon has remained an ardent Trump ally and supporter of his re-election bid. Earlier this month he vowed to "purge" the Justice Department and "take apart" the FBI if Trump retook the White House in November.

Latest Headlines

Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pa. couple vacationing in Florida drowns in rip current in front of their 6 children
A family vacation comes to a tragic end when a Pennsylvania couple drowned in the Atlantic Ocean in Florida in front of their six children. It happened on Thursday off Hutchinson Island.
New tropical activity could affect region recently swept by deadly Tropical Storm Alberto
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New tropical activity could affect region recently swept by deadly Tropical Storm Alberto
As a new disturbance rolls across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, conditions will be favorable to spawn a tropical depression or storm just days after Alberto formed in the same region, AccuWeather says.
Oklahoma man pays $2K to avoid jail for bullets found in suitcase while in Turks and Caicos
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma man pays $2K to avoid jail for bullets found in suitcase while in Turks and Caicos
June 21 (UPI) -- American tourist Ryan Watson avoided jail time in the Turks and Caicos on Friday by paying a $2,000 fine for bullets found in his luggage at Howard Hamilton International Airport in April.
Supreme Court rules to uphold gun bans for domestic abusers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rules to uphold gun bans for domestic abusers
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that affirmed the government's authority to prohibit domestic abusers from owning guns.
1 pilot killed, another injured in midair crash of 2 planes in Idaho
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 pilot killed, another injured in midair crash of 2 planes in Idaho
June 21 (UPI) -- A midair collision between two planes in Idaho killed one pilot and sent the other to the hospital Thursday.
U.S. sanctions Russian-based software company Kaspersky, bans products
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russian-based software company Kaspersky, bans products
June 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Russian-based anti-virus and cybersecurity company Kaspersky on Friday, following up on a ban placed on its products in the United States by the Commerce Department earlier in the day.
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
June 14 (UPI) -- A potential reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for needy families is among key issues keeping Congress from renewing a five-year agriculture policy law known as the farm bill.
New Jersey, New York train travel faces persistent delays
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Jersey, New York train travel faces persistent delays
June 21 (UPI) -- Snarled passenger train travel along the busy Northeast Corridor Thursday evening still affected some rail travel on Friday morning, officials said.
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning. Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home. An agent wearing blue gloves asked reporters to stay away from the SUVs.
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
June 21 (UPI) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has dismissed charges laid against more than 30 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested last month inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement