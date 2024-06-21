Trending
June 21, 2024 / 1:36 PM

1 pilot killed, another injured in midair crash of 2 planes in Idaho

By Ehren Wynder

June 21 (UPI) -- A midair collision between two planes in Idaho killed one pilot and sent the other to the hospital Thursday.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said it received a report around 1 p.m. MDT of a crash involving two crop dusters outside of Arco in southwestern Idaho.

"The planes collided in midair, and both went down into a sage and grass covered area," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

One of the pilots was killed in the crash, and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The living pilot's condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

The pilots' names were not disclosed pending next of kin notification.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what could have led to the crash.

