Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2024 / 7:28 AM

U.S. Commerce Department bans sale of Russian-based software Kaspersky

By Clyde Hughes
The Commerce Department banned Russian-based anti-virus and cybersecurity software maker Kaspersky in the United States. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The Commerce Department banned Russian-based anti-virus and cybersecurity software maker Kaspersky in the United States. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Commerce announced a ban on the anti-virus and cybersecurity software products created by Russian-based Kaspersky Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States.

The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said Thursday that Kaspersky products "pose an undue or unacceptable national security risk" to the country. Kaspersky and its subsidiaries will no longer be able to sell or provide updates on its products.

Advertisement

"Russia has shown time and again they have the capability and intent to exploit Russian companies, like Kaspersky Lab, to collect and weaponize sensitive U.S. information and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to safeguard U.S. national security and the American people," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

The department said it will give Kaspersky software users in the United States until Sept. 29 to find a replacement.

Related

"The department recognizes that many U.S. individuals and businesses rely on Kaspersky software for protection against viruses and other cyber threats," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "To provide users of Kaspersky software with time to seek alternative products and services."

The department accused Kaspersky of providing the Russian government access "to sensitive U.S. customer information."

Advertisement

"The manipulation of Kaspersky software, including in U.S. critical infrastructure, can cause significant risk of data theft, espionage, and system malfunction," the department said. "It can also risk the country's economic security and public health, resulting in injuries or loss of life.

"Kaspersky software allows for the capability and opportunity to install malicious software and withhold critical updates."

Kaspersky argued in a statement, however, that the Commerce Department's move was purely political and does not represent any activities taken by Kaspersky or its relationship with the Russian government.

"Despite proposing a system in which the security of Kaspersky products could have been independently verified by a trusted third party, Kaspersky believes that the Department of Commerce made its decision based on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky's products and services."

Kaspersky said it does not engage in activities that threaten the United States and may pursue relief in the courts over the Commerce Department's ruling.

Latest Headlines

SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
June 14 (UPI) -- A potential reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for needy families is among key issues keeping Congress from renewing a five-year agriculture policy law known as the farm bill.
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning. Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home. An agent wearing blue gloves asked reporters to stay away from the SUVs.
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
June 21 (UPI) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has dismissed charges laid against more than 30 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested last month inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall.
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steven Bannon's request to stay out of prison as he appeals his criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
June 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit against five anti-abortion activists on allegations of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
June 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet descended dangerously low on its approach into Oklahoma City shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
June 20 (UPI) -- The legal team for Donald Trump has asked for New York judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself in the former president's civil fraud case, Trump's lawyers said Thursday.
Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
June 20 (UPI) -- Crews have restored power to Amtrak commuter lines in the New York City metro area after an outage forced the shutdown of service between Philadelphia and New Haven Connecticut, officials said late Thursday.
Biden admin. targets Mexican drug cartel with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. targets Mexican drug cartel with sanctions, indictment
June 20 (UPI) -- A Mexican drug cartel smuggling fentanyl and its precursor chemicals as well as migrants into the United States was hit with indictments and sanctions on Thursday.
N.Y. governor signs bills to protect children on social media
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.Y. governor signs bills to protect children on social media
June 20 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of bills aimed at protecting kids on social media, joining a growing chorus of officials calling for more oversight of the effects online platforms have on young people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement