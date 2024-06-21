U.S. Commerce Department bans sale of Russian-based software Kaspersky

The Commerce Department banned Russian-based anti-virus and cybersecurity software maker Kaspersky in the United States. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Commerce announced a ban on the anti-virus and cybersecurity software products created by Russian-based Kaspersky Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States. The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said Thursday that Kaspersky products "pose an undue or unacceptable national security risk" to the country. Kaspersky and its subsidiaries will no longer be able to sell or provide updates on its products. Advertisement

"Russia has shown time and again they have the capability and intent to exploit Russian companies, like Kaspersky Lab, to collect and weaponize sensitive U.S. information and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to safeguard U.S. national security and the American people," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

The department said it will give Kaspersky software users in the United States until Sept. 29 to find a replacement.

"The department recognizes that many U.S. individuals and businesses rely on Kaspersky software for protection against viruses and other cyber threats," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "To provide users of Kaspersky software with time to seek alternative products and services."

The department accused Kaspersky of providing the Russian government access "to sensitive U.S. customer information."

"The manipulation of Kaspersky software, including in U.S. critical infrastructure, can cause significant risk of data theft, espionage, and system malfunction," the department said. "It can also risk the country's economic security and public health, resulting in injuries or loss of life.

"Kaspersky software allows for the capability and opportunity to install malicious software and withhold critical updates."

Kaspersky argued in a statement, however, that the Commerce Department's move was purely political and does not represent any activities taken by Kaspersky or its relationship with the Russian government.

"Despite proposing a system in which the security of Kaspersky products could have been independently verified by a trusted third party, Kaspersky believes that the Department of Commerce made its decision based on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky's products and services."

Kaspersky said it does not engage in activities that threaten the United States and may pursue relief in the courts over the Commerce Department's ruling.