Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2024 / 3:19 PM / Updated at 7:39 AM

FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home

By Doug Cunningham
The FBI Thursday morning searched the home of Oakland, California Mayor Sheng Thao. The FBI provided no details on what the search was about. Another Oakland home was also searched. Photo courtesy of Oakland Mayor X
The FBI Thursday morning searched the home of Oakland, California Mayor Sheng Thao. The FBI provided no details on what the search was about. Another Oakland home was also searched. Photo courtesy of Oakland Mayor X

June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning.

Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home, along with an agent wearing blue gloves who asked reporters to stay away from the vehicles.

Advertisement

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane" in Oakland, agency spokesperson Cameron Polan said in a statement.

The FBI declined to provide any further information.

Related

The agent who came outside at the home refused to answer reporter questions about the nature of the search.

Thao didn't immediately respond to phone calls from the news media Thursday seeking explanation. Her spokesperson referred reporters to the FBI.

The FBI searched another home in the 4300 block of View Crest Court in Oakland Thursday morning.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, citing property records, that home belongs to Andy Duong, owner of Cal Waste Solutions.

He did not immediately answer phone inquiries about that search.

Oakland's Public Ethics Commission in 2020 indicted Duong and his father David in 2020 over allegations they had made "straw donor" political campaign donations in city elections.

That's when donors funnel money into campaigns by making it appear the donations are coming from others.

Advertisement

A neighbor of Thao's told the East Bay Times that she awoke at 6 a.m. and heard FBI agents shouting "Open the door! Open the door!" at Thao's house next door.

"I thought it might be a domestic disturbance or something," retired San Diego police detective Nina Medina said. "But later agents were going in and out of the residence with gloves on."

While the FBI has not publicly disclosed details of its investigation, sources cited by San Francisco's ABC7 News said the case involves the IRS and the US Postal Service.

Latest Headlines

SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
SNAP benefits, trade barriers among obstacles to farm bill renewal
June 14 (UPI) -- A potential reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for needy families is among key issues keeping Congress from renewing a five-year agriculture policy law known as the farm bill.
U.S. Commerce Department bans sale of Russian-based software Kaspersky
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Commerce Department bans sale of Russian-based software Kaspersky
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Commerce announced a ban on the anti-virus and cybersecurity software products created by Russian-based Kaspersky Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States.
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DA drops charges against 31 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia
June 21 (UPI) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has dismissed charges laid against more than 30 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested last month inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall.
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Steve Bannon's request to stay out of prison
June 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steven Bannon's request to stay out of prison as he appeals his criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ sues 5 anti-abortion activists for blocking healthcare clinic
June 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit against five anti-abortion activists on allegations of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
June 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet descended dangerously low on its approach into Oklahoma City shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
June 20 (UPI) -- The legal team for Donald Trump has asked for New York judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself in the former president's civil fraud case, Trump's lawyers said Thursday.
Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
June 20 (UPI) -- Crews have restored power to Amtrak commuter lines in the New York City metro area after an outage forced the shutdown of service between Philadelphia and New Haven Connecticut, officials said late Thursday.
Biden admin. targets Mexican drug cartel with sanctions, indictment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. targets Mexican drug cartel with sanctions, indictment
June 20 (UPI) -- A Mexican drug cartel smuggling fentanyl and its precursor chemicals as well as migrants into the United States was hit with indictments and sanctions on Thursday.
N.Y. governor signs bills to protect children on social media
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.Y. governor signs bills to protect children on social media
June 20 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of bills aimed at protecting kids on social media, joining a growing chorus of officials calling for more oversight of the effects online platforms have on young people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement