June 19, 2024 / 1:23 PM / Updated at 12:08 AM

Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast

By Simon Druker & Darryl Coote
The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has now formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Wednesday. Image courtesy of NOAA
June 19 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters confirmed Wednesday, as they warned of heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds hitting the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The system has been christened Tropical Storm Alberto.

It was located about 135 miles east-southeast of Tampico, Mexico, and 320 miles south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 p.m. EDT.

It was moving west at 9 miles an hour, with sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts, with forecasters warning it was strengthening.

The forecasters said that Alberto is gradually becoming better organized and is expected to continue moving westward and accelerates as a ridge centered over the eastern United States builds over the area.

The center of the storm is forecast to reach the coast of Mexico overnight, with the possibility of strengthening slightly prior to moving overland.

"It is important to understand that Alberto is a large system and continues to produce heavy rains, moderate coastal flooding and tropical-storm-force winds across portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico far from the storm center," the NHC said.

Meanwhile, the first bands of rain associated with Alberto began hitting the coastal United States early Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

Forecasters warned motorists the storm could start affecting the I-35 corridor as early as Wednesday afternoon.

The storm is expected to move farther inland early Thursday morning, bringing up to 10 inches of rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana, in what forecasters are calling a "very active" 2024 hurricane season. Alberto is also expected to affect parts of northeastern Mexico, where officials have warned of potential mudslides around the cities of Monterrey and Ciudad Victoria.

The NHC has issued multiple tropical storm warnings across the Texas coast from San Luis Pass near Galveston to the mouth of the Rio Grande River. Authorities are cautioning the storm surge from Alberto could reach as high as 4 feet.

The Texas cities of Galveston and Surfside Beach were already seeing flooding as of 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The heaviest rain in that state is predicted to fall in south Corpus Christi.

"Extensive coastal flooding has been reported at area beaches, coastlines. No changes to existing warnings," the NWS Houston office said in its latest update.

Alberto is not the only storm system currently moving towards the United States.

The NHC and Central Pacific Hurricane Center are tracking a storm currently located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas.

"Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward," the center said in its latest update.

"The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeastern United States by the latter part of this week."

