Manhunt launched in Arkansas for 'armed and dangerous' triple homicide suspect

Authorities are looking for Stacy Lee Drake, 50, who is wanted in connection to Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Public Safety/ Release

June 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas have launched a manhunt for a triple homicide suspect described as armed and dangerous. Stacy Lee Drake, 50, is believed to be in Morrilton, a city of some 7,000 people about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, which said in a statement Wednesday that he has purchased camping gear. Advertisement

Drake was last on foot outside a Morrilton motel, it said.

"Arkansas State Police urges the public to exercise caution as Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous," the department of public safety said. "Anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately."

Drake -- who is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds -- is wanted in connection to the deaths of three people stemming from two carjackings in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office said it and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation where at the scene of a possible double homicide in Gans, a town of a few hundred people near the Oklahoma boarder with Arkansas.

The OSBI in a statment identified the victims as a man and woman who had sustained injuries "consistent with homicide." The crime occurred in a business near State Highway 64 and South 4670 Road, with officers responding to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office said the suspect had stolen a vehicle and fled the scene. OSBI later said Drake had been identified as a person of interest in the case.

The bodies of the two victims have been transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death, the OSBI said.

The other homicide and carjacking was not commented on by the authorities.