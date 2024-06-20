Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2024 / 9:55 PM

N.Y. governor signs bills to protect children on social media

By Mark Moran
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul holds up one of two bills she signed on Thursday aimed at protecting children and youth from the harmful effects of social media. Photo by Susan Watts/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/UPI
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul holds up one of two bills she signed on Thursday aimed at protecting children and youth from the harmful effects of social media. Photo by Susan Watts/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of bills on Thursday aimed at protecting kids on social media, joining a growing chorus of officials calling for more oversight of the effects online platforms have on young people.

The new laws will attempt to stave off the negative effects the platforms are having on the mental health of kids and teens by regulating how much data the social media companies can collect and how they can use that information.

Advertisement

The new laws will also prevent social media operators from installing addictive features for minors without parental consent under The Safe For Kids Act.

They would also be prohibited from collecting, using or selling personal data of kids and teens without consent under the Child Data Protection Act.

Related

"Today, we save our children," Hochul said during the press conference.

Hochul said the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on kids' mental health as closed schools and physical isolation pushed them to spend more time online, much of it unsupervised and unregulated, furthering the need for rules governing the platforms and their effects.

Advertisement

Hochul has called on Congress to take action on a national level and she signed the bills in the same week that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for warning labels to be added to popular online social media sites in an opinion column for The New York Times, advising users that social media has been linked to mental health risks for adolescents.

"The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency -- and social media has emerged as an important contributor," Murthy wrote in the essay.

"Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours. Additionally, nearly half of adolescents say social media makes them feel worse about their bodies," he said.

Congress has considered legislation that would put rules in place for how tech platforms operate for teens and kids, but so far have failed to take any action.

Latest Headlines

Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure
June 20 (UPI) -- Crews have restored power to Amtrak commuter lines in the New York City metro area after an outage forced the shutdown of service between Philadelphia and New Haven Connecticut, officials said late Thursday.
At Forbes summit, influential investors brace for 'soft landing' despite global shake-up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At Forbes summit, influential investors brace for 'soft landing' despite global shake-up
June 20 (UPI) -- Geopolitical tensions, a looming presidential election and the rise of artifical intelligence were top of mind Thursday at this year's Forbes Iconoclast Summit.
Cleveland Browns cut Lonnie Phelps after Florida crash, DUI charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cleveland Browns cut Lonnie Phelps after Florida crash, DUI charges
June 20 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns cut defensive end Lonnie Phelps after his arrest on DUI charges and after police said he drove his SUV into a Key West, Fla., restaurant, causing $300,000 in damages.
Deadly Tropical Storm Alberto inundates inland areas of coastal Texas, Mexico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Deadly Tropical Storm Alberto inundates inland areas of coastal Texas, Mexico
June 20 (UPI) -- The first named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season made landfall over Mexico Thursday morning and is expected to pummel Texas with heavy rain into Friday.
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
June 20 (UPI) -- Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham on Thursday introduced a bill to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism after President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea.
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning. Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home. An agent wearing blue gloves asked reporters to stay away from the SUVs.
Tropical Storm Alberto downgraded to depression in Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Alberto downgraded to depression in Mexico
June 20 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Alberto was nearing Mexico's coast early Thursday, forecasters said as they warned of heavy rains, as rains lessen in Texas.
Snap settles sex discrimination case in California for $15 million
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Snap settles sex discrimination case in California for $15 million
June 20 (UPI) -- The California Civil Rights Department announced on Wednesday that it settled a $15 million alleged sex employment discrimination case there.
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
June 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday upheld the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax on U.S. taxpayers holding investments in some foreign corporations in a 7-2 decision.
Rapper Travis Scott arrested in disturbance on Miami Beach yacht
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rapper Travis Scott arrested in disturbance on Miami Beach yacht
June 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott got arrested Thursday for disorderly intoxication in Miami Beach Florida. According to police records it happened during a disturbance on a yacht.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Manhunt launched in Arkansas for 'armed and dangerous' triple homicide suspect
Manhunt launched in Arkansas for 'armed and dangerous' triple homicide suspect
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement