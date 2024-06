Commuters walk in the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall directly across from New York Penn Station in New York City (2021). On Thursday, Amtrak crews were working to restore power in the New York area after an outage forced the shutdown of Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Conn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Crews are working to restore power in the New York area after an outage forced the shutdown of Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Conn., Thursday, officials reported. Trains in and out of New York's Penn Station were affected, Amtrak said, and officials said trains in New Jersey also were shut down. Advertisement

The power outage came not long after officials warned that a heat wave along the eastern seaboard could cause trains to slow down, but it's not clear if that is what actually caused the outage.

"High temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to 60 minutes between the hours 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week," Amtrak said in a social media post.

"As a result of two separate issues in the New York area, Amtrak service is temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New Haven," Amtrak said in a statement. "The issues are a brush fire in Secaucus, N.J., and a malfunctioning circuit breaker resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York and Newark Penn stations. Crews are working quickly to resolve both issues."

Trains that typically go direct to midtown Manhattan were diverted to Hoboken, N.J., and NJ Transit said their trains were heading from Newark to Trenton.

Amtrak had not provided an update as of late Thursday afternoon.