U.S. News
June 20, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in disturbance on Miami Beach yacht

By Doug Cunningham
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested Thursday for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a 12:44 a.m.disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida. Police said they found him screaming profanities and he was arrested after he returned to the scene about five minutes after being ordered to leave. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott was arrested Thursday for disorderly intoxication in Miami Beach Florida.

Miami Beach Police said they were called to a disturbance on a yacht at Miami Beach Marina at 12:44 a.m. EDT and found the 33-year-old, Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II," standing by the dock yelling at the vessel occupants" and at first complied with police commands and eventually left the scene under threat of arrest.

He was arrested on disorderly intoxication and trespass charges when he returned to the scene about five minutes later.

A police affidavit said Scott became erratic and disturbed the peace of people in the marina.

Police said he was irate and screaming profanities and the yacht owner wanted him to leave.

He admitted drinking alcohol and said, "It's Miami," a police report said.

Scott was released on bonds of $500 and $150 after being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Scott, has had hits in his music career, including his 2015 debut "Rodeo" and has two children with Kylie Jenner.

In May, Scott reached settlements in all but one of 10 wrongful death suits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd stampede in Houston. Victims ranged in age from 9 to 27.

Settlement terms were not released.

Nearly 5,000 people reported injuries in that concert stampede and hundreds of lawsuits were filed. In June 2023 a grand jury declined to indict Scott and organizers of the festival.

