Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 20, 2024 / 12:15 AM

RFK Jr. expected to miss first presidential debate as deadline looms

By Sheri Walsh
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent presidential candidate, is expected to miss out on next week's first presidential debate as he faces a Thursday deadline to qualify. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent presidential candidate, is expected to miss out on next week's first presidential debate as he faces a Thursday deadline to qualify. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent presidential candidate, appears to be headed for a sideline seat next week when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take to the stage for the first of two debates.

Kennedy, 70, has not qualified to join the Democratic and Republican candidates for the CNN presidential debate set for June 27, as he faces a Thursday deadline.

Advertisement

While Kennedy has polled over 15% in three approved national polls, CNN is requiring four national polls. Kennedy has also failed to secure himself on enough state ballots to earn 270 delegates by Thursday's deadline.

"Though not impossible in Kennedy's case, it is less likely that candidates other than Biden and Trump will meet those requirements," CNN wrote in a memo over the weekend.

Related

Kennedy filed a complaint last month with the Federal Election Commission accusing CNN of requiring "different criteria" for his debate qualification, compared to Biden or Trump. The FEC has yet to rule on the complaint.

"The Federal Election Commission has made clear that the phrase 'presumptive nominee' is not in the FEC's debate regulation," Kennedy campaign press secretary Stefanie Spear said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Failure to use objective criteria renders the debate a campaign contribution, subject to strict donation limits, therefore CNN is violating federal law," Spear added.

Kennedy has claimed Biden and Trump "are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win."

The next presidential debate, which Kennedy could qualify for and will be hosted by ABC, is scheduled for September.

Last month, Kennedy's campaign announced the independent candidate had qualified for the ballot in California, the state with the most electoral college votes.

In addition to California, Kennedy is officially on the ballot in Utah, Michigan, Delaware, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida, Hawaii and Tennessee.

His campaign says he also has collected enough signatures for ballots in New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Minnesota, Alaska and Washington.

Despite making the ballot in nine states, Kennedy would be currently eligible for far short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win in November.

Latest Headlines

Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
June 19 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the forecasters confirmed Wednesday.
Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony
June 19 (UPI) -- Five masked men attacked two people following a graduation ceremony in New York on Wednesday, school officials said.
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boater finds $1 million in cocaine off Florida Keys
June 19 (UPI) -- A boater in the Florida Keys has found nearly two dozen individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.
2 dead, 1,400 structures destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 dead, 1,400 structures destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
June 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires burning in New Mexico have claimed two lives in Ruidoso, where 1,400 structures burned after an estimated 8,000 people fled the area.
World's Largest Swimming Lesson to be held amid rise in drownings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
World's Largest Swimming Lesson to be held amid rise in drownings
June 19 (UPI) -- The World's Largest Swimming Lesson event on Thursday will hold its 15th anniversary celebration in an effort to raise worldwide awareness on the importance of teaching kids and adults how to swim and "Be Water Aware."
Louisiana becomes first state to require the Ten Commandments in public classrooms
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Louisiana becomes first state to require the Ten Commandments in public classrooms
June 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana became the first state in the country Wednesday to require the Ten Commandments be displayed in public elementary, high school and state-funded universities.
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
June 19 (UPI) -- Juneteenth holiday events across the nation celebrate and memorialize June 19 in 1865, when 250,000 slaves in Texas were granted their freedom following the Civil War.
Study: East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment chemicals carried to 16 states, Canada
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Study: East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment chemicals carried to 16 states, Canada
June 19 (UPI) -- Toxic chemicals from the February 2023 East Palestine, Ohio, trail derailment near the Pennsylvania border was carried to and polluted 16 states, including parts of Canada, according to a study released Wednesday.
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
June 19 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an I-80 rest stop knife attack during what police said was an attempted robbery Wednesday morning just south of Grand Island, Neb.
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible shortage in obtaining Adderall, a key treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement